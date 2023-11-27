Craig William Campbell, 96

Craig William Campbell, a kind and handy man, was born on June 1, 1927, in Park Rapids, Minnesoa, and passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Nashua with the Rev. Todd Burrichter presiding.

Interment with military honors will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua.

Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory - Olson Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Craig received his early education in his hometown of Park Rapids, Minnesota, and later graduated from North High School in Minneapolis in 1945.

His life took a turn towards service and dedication when he was inducted into the U.S. Navy shortly after high school during the waning days of World War II.

After receiving his honorary discharge in 1946, Craig returned to his roots in Iowa and began working at his father’s shop, Campbell’s Garage in Nashua. He remained a steadfast part of the local business community, working at the garage from 1946 until his retirement in 1992.

In 1955, Craig’s life was further enriched when he married Dorothy Krumwiede on Oct. 23 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Marilyn and Karen, and a son, James, who were the apples of their father’s eye.

Craig was known to be a loving and dedicated husband and father, always putting his family’s needs above his own.

Outside of work and family, Craig had a deep passion for woodworking. He took great pleasure in crafting items for his family and his church, St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua. His creations were not only beautiful but also reflected his love for his community. Craig’s commitment to his church extended beyond woodworking; he was often seen running the sound and video components during services, further showcasing his handy skills.

Craig shared a love of boating with his brother, Howard. Together they owned a boat and took turns taking their families on vacation. These trips were cherished times for Craig, who reveled in the joy of spending quality time with his family.

Craig was an avid reader, particularly fond of non-fiction. His thirst for knowledge was insatiable, and he was known to always have a book or two at his side. He also served his community as a former board member at the Nashua State Bank, where his wisdom and level-headedness were greatly appreciated.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; two daughters, Marilyn (Randy) Heitz of Charles City and Karen (Randy) Adams of Marion; six grandchildren, Jessica (Stuart) Hall, Alex (Roshni) Heitz, Amy Heitz, Ryan (Kathryn) Veldhuizen, Nathan (Kayte) Veldhuizen and Rebecca (Alan) Carter; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Campbell in 1990; son-in-law, Rod Veldhuizen; and brother, Howard Campbell.