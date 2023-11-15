Maureen T. Goss, 65

Maureen T. Goss, age 65 of Sumner, died Monday evening, Nov. 13, 2023, at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab, following a lengthy illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with the Rev. Ralph Davis officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, rural Sumner.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and for one hour preceding Mass at the Church on Tuesday. A Rosary will be recited at the Church on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Marueen's family.

Maureen Theresa, daughter of Thomas Sr. and Rita (Meier) Smith was born July 16, 1958, in Sumner. She was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.

Maureen received her education in the Sumner School System and graduated from Sumner High School in 1976.

On Jan. 30, 1982, she was united in marriage with William Goss at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. To this union three children — Michelle, Christopher and Robert — were born.

She began her professional career in 1976 at Sara Lee in New Hampton, working there until 2000, when the plant closed.

Maureen returned to school at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar, earning her associates degree in accounting.

After completing her education, she worked at B.P.I, in Evansdale, first in the H.R. Department prior to becoming the safety director.

Maureen was devout in her faith and was a very faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, puzzles (jigsaw and crossword) and Sudoku.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Bill of Sumner; three children, Michelle (Nathan) Van Winkle of Cedar Falls, Chris (Lindsey) Goss of Groton, Connecticut, and Robert (Katie) Goss of Moline, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Sophia and Parker Van Winkle, Owen, Cullen, and Declan Goss, and Gertie and Gus Goss; mother, Rita Smith of Sumner; three sisters, Kathy (Melvin) Smith of Harpers Ferry, Marcella (Steve) Corcoran of Sumner, and Rose (Martin) Dawson of Platte City, Missouri; seven brothers, Larry (Jan) Smith of Cedar Falls, Rick (Carol) Smith of Decorah, Kevin (Julie) Smith of Milford, Minnesota, John (Enny) Smith of Katy, Texas, Norbert (Dena) Smith of Swisher, Joe (Robin) Smith of Sumner, Randy (Jennifer) Smith of Sumner; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Vern) Ostrander of Des Moines, Jan Summers of Ankeny and Sue Muth of Arizona.; brothers-in-law, Jim (Teresa) Goss of Columbus, Ohio, and Mike Goss of Arizona; a foreign exchange student who lived with the Goss family, Gereon Lake of Germany; a foreign exchange student who lived with Bill and the Goss family while they were growing up, Roland Schmitt of Germany; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Maureen was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Smith, Sr; brother, Thomas Smith, Jr; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Signora and Joseph Goss; brother-in-law, Eugene Goss; and a foreign exchange student who lived with Bill and the Goss family while they were growing up, Ed Nunes.