Ellen Lois (Colburn) Jensson, 85

Ellen Lois (Colburn) Jensson was born June 24, 1939, to Claude and Voe (Shumate) Colburn, as their only child, on her grandfather’s farm near Dexter, Minnesota.

Claude worked for various farmers there before moving to Nashua, where he worked for approximately five years for a large cattle buyer. After this, the family moved near the village of Republic, where Claude started to farm his own land.

Ellen attended various country schools during this time, graduating from Nashua High School in 1957.

After graduation, Ellen attended two years of junior college in Austin, Minnesota, and ended up taking a job at the Mayo Clinic as a receptionist in the Ear Nose Throat Department.

It was there she met a patient — a dashing young Marine (Roger Jensson) who would eventually become her husband of 60 years. They were married on Ellen’s 21st birthday, June 24, 1960, in Fredericksburg.

She and Roger lived at various residences around the Grand Meadow, Minnesota, area, before finally settling down on Roger’s home farm. Here, they raised four children and operated a dairy farm until they retired in 1984. After farming, Ellen worked at various local restaurants and a catering company as a prep cook and salad maker until retiring.

Ellen had many hobbies, but music was always in the forefront. She sang in several high school groups, sang for weddings, funerals or other occasions, and was always singing along to whatever music she had playing around the house.

She collected salt and pepper shakers, antique porcelain, and enjoyed researching genealogy.

She loved flowers and gardening and taking care of her family.

She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking, especially delighting in feeding the young, hungry farm helpers they hired from time to time.

Ellen is preceeded in death by her husband, Roger, and her parents, Claude and Voe.

She is survived by her four children, Melanie (David) Mergen of Bloomington, Wisconsin, Matthew (Angela) Jensson of Cambria, Wisconsin, Rhonda Jensson of Grand Meadow, Minnesota, and Ryan (Nicole) Jensson of Stewartville, Minnesota; her five granddaughters, Abby Ronnfeldt, Jessica Mergen, Haley Jensson, Elsa (Alex) Landsverk and Ava Jensson; and one great-grandchild, Ryver Ronnfeldt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grand Meadow Lutheran Church, Seasons Hospice or to the donor’s choice.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Grand Meadow Lutheran Church in Grand Meadow, Mommespta, with Pastor Megan Reedstrom officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the start of the service.

