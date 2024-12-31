Michael “Mike” Troyna, 71

Michael “Mike” Troyna, age 71 of New Hampton, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home of natural causes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Michael Francis Troyna, affectionately known to all as Mike, departed this world on Dec. 27, 2024, at the age of 71. Born in New Hampton on July 17, 1953, the son of Edward and Naomi (Wiliams) Troyna, he was a lifelong resident of the town that he loved and where he passed away surrounded by the warmth of family and memories.

Mike was the quintessential hometown boy, Mike excelled in his favorite sport football, graduating from New Hampton High School in the class of 1971.

His life took a serendipitous turn while working at Fleet Farm, where he met his future wife, Shirley Ingalls, as she sought assistance one fateful day. Their love blossomed, leading them to exchange vows at The Little Brown Church in Nashua on Nov. 3, 1973. Together, they set down roots in New Hampton and started a family.

Professionally, Mike was a highly respected mechanic, dedicating 45 years of service to Gilbert Oil – Duane’s Service and Repair and Stone Ford in New Hampton. His expertise as an ASE-certified mechanic was legendary and was a Ford Master Mechanic, with an uncanny ability to diagnose car troubles with a mere listen.

His talents were not limited to the garage; Mike, alongside his family, embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with the acquisition of Poor Richard’s Restaurant. There, he was the jack-of-all-trades, from repairing equipment to crafting pizzas to handling deliveries. He was the business’s bedrock until the family sold it in 2019.

Mike’s zest for life was evident in his passions. Anything with a motor and the potential for speed captured his heart. He thrived on the thrill of riding snowmobiles and motorcycles, and the adrenaline rush of drag racing. His love for speed was more than just a hobby, it was a way of life.

Away from the roar of engines, Mike found serenity in fishing, particularly during the annual family excursion to Leech Lake in Minnesota. He had an uncanny knack for finding “the same old spot” that never failed to yield a bountiful catch, much to the delight and sometimes amazement of his family.

A man of simple pleasures, Mike enjoyed the camaraderie of playing cards, the excitement of watching football and the joy of engaging with his grandchildren, cherishing every moment spent with them. His interest in their lives was genuine and unwavering, and his presence at their activities was a source of encouragement and pride.

Described as handy and loving, Mike was the person his family and friends could always count on. Whether it was fixing a broken toy, mending a fence or offering a shoulder to lean on, he did it all with love and a smile. His hands were rarely still, and his heart was always full.

Mike leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and a life well-lived. His memory will be cherished and kept alive through the stories told, the lessons he taught, and the laughter he shared. As we say goodbye to Mike, we do so with gratitude for the time we had and the impact he made on each life he touched.

Though he has departed from this earthly journey, his spirit will continue to inspire and guide us.

Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Troyna of New Hampton; three children, Michelle (Travis) Schwarze of Tripoli, MaryAnn (Lee) Heying of Vinton, and Tim (Krista) Troyna of Marion; 10 grandchildren, Raelyn Schwarze, Gabrielle Heying, Reagan Schwarze, Rylee Schwarze, Blayke Heying, Brenden Heying, Riann Schwarze, Raelynn Berry-Price, Caleb Troyna and Brody Troyna; two brothers, Jerry (JoAnn) Troyna of Ojai, California, and Glenn (Jane) Troyna of New Hampton; three sisters, Patsy Gilbert of New Hampton, Nancy Gerber of Ionia, and Judy (Tom) Tierney of New Hampton; brother-in-law, Bob (Amy) Ingalls of Cedar Rapids; cousin, Jim Haus of Nashua; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Naomi Troyna; in-laws, Elmo and Betty Ingalls; son, Jason Troyna; three brothers, Dave (Lavonne) Troyna, Donovan “Donnie” Troyna and Eugene Troyna; sister, Rosemary (Denis) Schwickerath; and two brothers-in-law, Harry Gilbert, and Rich Gerber.