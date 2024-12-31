Martha Mannetter, 85

Martha Mannetter, age 85, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at home surrounded by her family.

A funeral service for Martha Mannetter will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Intern Beth Hurt officiating.

Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Martha (Crooks) Mannetter, the daughter of Walter and Hattie (Schmudlach) Crooks, was born July 2, 1939, in Ionia.

She lived most of her life in Nashua, and most recently lived with her daughter Ann and family in Charles City.

Martha graduated from New Hampton High School in 1957 and moved to Michigan soon after. She married Theodore Sierocki and to this union a daughter, Ann Marie, was born. They later divorced.

She married Ronald Mannetter, and they welcomed two more daughters, Christina Lynn and Melissa Ann. They divorced after many years.

She was the neighborhood Avon lady and worked for many years at Casey’s in Charles City and Beatrice Cheese/Conagra in Fredericksburg.

She enjoyed playing BINGO and could be found playing in Ionia, Floyd and New Hampton with her friends.

It was always a treat when her kids and grandkids would come to play along with her. She was also quite the card shark and was always up for a game of Pinochle.

She liked the excitement of living by the fairgrounds in Nashua and watching chuckwagon and figure eight races.

Martha loved spending time with her family and will be remembered as a great cook and baker. Good food was important to her, and she always made sure to eat dessert first.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Ann (Bryan Marvin) Bettesworth of Charles City, Christina Mannetter (Adam Ferch) of Charles City, and Melissa (Dan) Fagle of Fayette; grandchildren, Morgan and Brandy Bettesworth, Spenser, Jaykob and Ethan Marvin, Austin and Kaela Ferch, Ashley Ferch, Adrianna Ferch (Maddy Hulbert), Gracie Ferch, Chelsey (Jason) Matthias, Nichole (Chase) Leech, Kayla (Cody) Kuehl, Reed Fagle and Nate Fagle; great-grandchildren, Shaniel, Savanna, and Sawyer Matthias, Beckett, Knox and Sallin Leech, and Colt Kuehl; sister-in-law, Kathy Crooks of Charles City; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hattie Crooks; son-in-law, Vincent Bettesworth; great-grandson, Coby Kuehl; siblings, Anna Mae and Harley Bergmann, Gerry and Bill Marsrow, Carl and Shirley Crooks and Larry Crooks; nephew, Bruce Crooks; and niece, Amy Bergmann.

