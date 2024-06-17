Teri Blaylock, 54

Teri Blaylock, age 54 of Elma, died Saturday, June 15, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a service following visitation at 6:30 p.m.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born in Sumner, on February 5, 1970, to Ray and Paulette (Howe) Pitz, Teri’s childhood in Lawler was filled with the simple joys of country living. She was the kind of person who found happiness in the rustling of leaves and the laughter of loved ones. Teri’s adventurous spirit and loving nature were the cornerstones of her existence.

Teri’s life was a testament to the power of love and dedication. She met her husband, Ty Blaylock, in the hilly streets of Decorah during their high school years. The couple exchanged vows on Aug. 23, 1991, and soon after, they began building their life together in Elma. They welcomed two wonderful children — their son Kyle and daughter Kristyn — into the world who brought immense joy and pride to Teri’s life.

A graduate of Turkey Valley Schools in 1988, Teri’s education laid the groundwork for her remarkable work ethic and ingenuity. She began her career at TriMark in New Hampton in 1994. Starting on the assembly line, Teri’s keen eye for efficiency and her tireless efforts saw her ascend through the ranks into the engineering department, eventually leading her to the esteemed position of Assembly Manager. Her colleagues at TriMark will remember her as a mentor and friend, someone who could always be relied upon to lend a helping hand or a word of encouragement.

Teri’s zest for life extended beyond her professional achievements. She was an artist at heart, with a flair for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. Her crafts and thrifting finds became treasures, like the old house railing she turned into a unique blanket rack.

Teri’s home was her canvas, adorned with wind chimes, bird feeders, and beautiful landscaping that reflected her creative soul.

Spending time with her family was Teri’s greatest pleasure, whether it was relaxing outdoors, enjoying an evening fire, or embarking on a new adventure.

Teri’s legacy is one of boundless love and creativity. She was the kind of person who left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she encountered. Her adventurous spirit will live on in the stories shared by friends and the memories cherished by her family.

Teri Jean Blaylock was a

true original, and she will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

As Teri embarks on her next journey, we find comfort in the belief that she will now be able to indulge in endless chocolate chip cookies without consequence, jump on the trampoline to her heart’s content, and rest on a swing that never grows uncomfortable. Her laughter and love will echo in the lives she touched, and her impact will be felt for generations to come.

Teri is survived by her husband Ty Blaylock of Elma; son Kyle (Noelle) Blaylock of Bondurant; daughter Kristyn (Britain Wilkinson) of Ankeny; brothers Gary (Ann) Pitz of Blufton and Rusty (Laura) Pitz of Burr Oak; sisters Shelly Glock of Hesper, MN and Karen Tieskoetter of Dyersville; sister-in-law Karla Crain; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Paulette (Howe) Pitz; and brother Chris Pitz