Pamela Renee Larson, 65

Pamela Renee Larson, age 65 of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at her home.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.

Inurnment will take place at Crane Creek Cemetery, rural Lawler at a later date.

Pamela Renee Larson was born Feb. 16, 1959, in New Hampton, the daughter of Lowell J. and Eleanora D. (Dannen) Larson. She graduated from New Hampton High School in the class of 1977. Pam continued her education at Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo graduating with her horticulture degree.

Pam worked at College Square in Cedar Falls before moving to Clear Lake. Most recently, Pam owned Larson Insurance and took great joy in serving her clients passionately.

She spent time working for Patriots for Pets and loved to take her dogs to the dog park in Clear Lake.

She loved riding her Harley, gardening/flowers, and spending time with friends. Grandma “Pam Pam” adored her two grandsons and they lit up her life. Pam attended Zion Lutheran Church, especially enjoying summer service in the park

Pam is survived by her son, Dustin (Colleen) Elin; grandsons, Henry and Jared; siblings, Kathy Turner (Bob Schlegel), Gary (Deb) Larson, Tony Larson, Deb (Dan) Fulks, Jeff (Debbie) Larson and Kimberly (Robbie) Hilmer; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel of Clear Lake has been entrusted with Pam’s arrangements.