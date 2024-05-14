Anna Marie Moorman, 84

Anna Marie Moorman, age 84 of Plainfield, died Friday, May 10, 2024, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A private family service will be held at New Hampton City Cemetery.

She was born on November 30, 1939, in New Hampton, the daughter of Harry and Francis (Zipse) Ohm.

Anna’s early years were spent attending country schools around the Lawler area, including the iconic 5 Corners Schoolhouse. She completed her education at Lawler High School in 1957, where she laid the foundation for a life filled with love, compassion and dedication.

At a dance uptown one fateful night, Anna met the love of her life, Leland Moorman. Their connection was immediate and profound, leading to a beautiful union on June 14, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton. Together, they embarked on a journey of love, partnership and family.

Anna’s greatest joy was found in her role as a mother. She dedicated herself wholeheartedly to raising their six children, infusing their home with warmth and love. She was a beacon of strength and support, always putting her family’s needs above her own.

As her children grew older, Anna pursued a career as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at local nursing homes in Elma, Charles City and Waverly. Her compassionate nature and nurturing spirit made her a beloved caregiver, touching the lives of countless individuals with her kindness and empathy.

In her leisure time, Anna found solace and joy in simple pleasures. She was an avid fisherwoman, finding peace and tranquility by the water’s edge. Her green thumb was evident in her flourishing garden, where she cultivated beauty and abundance with tender care. Anna cherished the outdoors and relished any opportunity to work in nature’s embrace.

Above all, family meant everything to Anna. She treasured every moment spent with her loved ones, creating cherished memories that will endure for generations to come. Her legacy of love, generosity and unwavering devotion will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Anna is survived by four sons, Leland Moorman Jr. of Lawler, Lance (Shelly) Moorman of New Hampton, Vance (Deb) Moorman of Kasson, Minnesota, and Zach (Lori) Moorman of Fredericksburg; two daughters, Kimberly Moorman of Sumner, and Michelle Marvin of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Ohm of New Hampton, and Doris Ohm of Dodge Center, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leland in 1995; one grandson, Kory Moorman in 2021; and her siblings and their spouses.