Francis “Frank” Joseph Martin, 89

Francis “Frank” Joseph Martin, age 89 of New Hampton, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton with Joshua Waterman, Jeremy Waterman, Anthony Hulbert, Evan Hulbert, Michael Messersmith and Treyton Hulbert serving as pallbearers. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Fae Stine Post 38, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.

Francis Joseph Martin, fondly known as Frank to his friends and loved ones, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2024, at his home in New Hampton. Born on Jan. 6, 1935, at St. Joseph Hospital in New Hampton, the son of James and Elizabeth (O’Neill) Martin, he was the youngest of eight siblings, with four brothers and three sisters.

Frank’s life was a rich tapestry woven with the love of family, dedication to community and a zest for life that was contagious to all who knew him.

Frank’s early education took place at St. Joseph Catholic School, and he carried the principles and values learned there throughout his life. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1953. He was a member of the wrestling team, competing at 95 pounds, despite weighing only 80. He would joke that his favorite activity while wrestling, was counting all the lights in the gyms of Northeast Iowa. He also loved playing basketball.

After high school, Frank worked for a chicken place and then Oliver in Charles City, but he was fed up with the drive to Charles City and decided to drive to Waterloo and sign up for the service.

Frank served his country honorably in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1959, a period that shaped much of his character and instilled a sense of duty and service. He was stationed on the USS Arnold-Isbell DD869 out of San Diego California. In the service, Frank traveled to Hawaii, Australia (his favorite) and New Zealand and Hong Kong Island of China, that was occupied by the United States at the time.

While in the Navy Frank met his best friend, Kenny Williams. They traveled many miles together, driving from California to Minnesota in a car that should not have made it that far. They were also in each other’s weddings.

Upon his return to civilian life, he began a fulfilling career with United Telephone Company, where he was known for his reliability and skill.

On November 26, 1960, Frank married the love of his life, Eleanore Barloon, at St. John Neponucene Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Together, they built a life filled with joy, raising their children Theresa, Laurie, Ron, Carol and Shawn. Frank would say, “I was visiting a friend at the New Hampton Hospital where I met my wife. I chased Eleanore until she caught me and lost my freedom, 64 years and I still chase her, what more could I ask of God?!”

Frank and Eleanore spent their time in New Hampton from 1960 to 1966 when Frank was transferred to Grundy Center with the phone company. Frank and his family then moved back to New Hampton in 1978, where they continued raising their family. After retiring from the phone company, he worked for his brother-in-law as an electrician’s assistant in Decorah and Reicks Woodworking.

Frank’s life was marked by his commitment to his community, as evidenced by his volunteer work with the Grundy Center Fire Department. He was a member of the board at Comprehensive Systems for many years and a member of the Knights of Columbus, working Bingo for several years.

He was active at Holy Family Parish Catholic Church as a greeter and Eucharistic minister. He was a man who could always be counted on, whether it was for a helping hand or a kind word.

An artisan at heart, Frank had a passion for woodworking, creating cherished items for family and friends. He made picture frames, bookcases, doll cradles, toy boxes, shelves, a china hutch and numerous wooden tracks and cars for the great-grandchildren. His hobbies also included camping and fishing, activities through which he shared his love for the outdoors.

Frank’s laughter and good humor were the cornerstone of many gatherings, particularly when he played cards with friends or whistled a cheerful tune. He had a whistle that traveled far, needless to say, no curfew was needed, when you heard him whistle, you better get home. He loved to make up songs that would put a smile on anyone’s face. His humor and wit were unmatched. Even when he was struggling through heart surgery or his cancer diagnosis on June 11, 2024, he never lost his sense of humor or his love of life.

A devoted family man, Frank relished attending sporting events to cheer on his family, always offering support and encouragement from the sidelines. His presence was a source of strength and comfort to his loved ones. The couple loved to travel, and made their way to Ireland, Alaska, Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Wyoming, Montana, and North and South Carolina. Frank also was a member of an Honor Flight with brother Paul, brother-in-law Duane Leichtman and nephew Jim Roeder.

Frank’s legacy is one of laughter, love and craftsmanship. Those who knew him would describe him as handy, funny, and loving. A man who could fix a broken chair as deftly as he could mend a broken spirit with his humor.

Frank’s life was a testament to the power of love and the importance of family, and his memory will be treasured by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

As we bid farewell to Francis Joseph Martin, we celebrate a life well-lived, full of purpose and joy. His story does not end here, for his spirit lives on in the hearts of those he touched. Frank’s journey on earth may have concluded, but the memories he created will continue to inspire and comfort us for generations to come.

Frank is survived by his devoted wife, Eleanore; his children, Laurie (Tom) Waterman of Frederika, Ron Martin of Blue Springs, Missouri, Carol (Dan) Messersmith of New Hampton, and Shawn (Jim) Hulbert of Ionia; eight grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth (O’Neill); his daughter, Theresa on Aug, 24, 2024; and his brothers and sisters, James, John, Pat, Paul, Mary Pat, Agnes and Regina.