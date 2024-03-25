Rosemary Schwickerath, 84

Rosemary Schwickerath, age 84 of Alta Vista, died Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Colonial Manor of Elma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista with the Rev. David Ambrosy and the Rev. Fanuel Jean concelebrating the Mass. Highway V18 is closed from Hwy 18 to Alta Vista, please make sure to use Highway 63 and B22.

Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Alta Vista with C.J. Pitz, Nick Schwickerath, Reilly Schwickerath, Bryce Schwickerath, Bryan Schwickerath and Bobby Schwickerath serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the church prior to the Mass.

Rosemary Flora Schwickerath passed away peacefully on March 21, 2024, in Elma. She was born on Aug. 5, 1939, in rural Chickasaw County, the daughter of Edward and Naomi (Williams) Troyna. Rosemary was a beacon of light and love throughout her 84 years of life.

Rosemary’s journey began as the spirited daughter in a bustling household of 10 children. She attended the Brick Schoolhouse on Highway 18 before graduating from St. Boniface High School at 16 years old.

On Oct. 7, 1958, she married the love of her life, Denis Schwickerath, and together they were blessed with nine children. Their union was a testament to commitment and family values.

A devoted mother first and foremost, Rosemary poured her heart and soul into caring for her children and managing the many facets of home and farm life. Her skills as a homemaker were unparalleled, and she could turn her hand to anything that needed doing. Her large garden was not only a source of sustenance but also a labor of love that the family cherished deeply.

Rosemary’s love for nature was evident in the exquisite flower gardens that adorned the Schwickerath property, earning her the endearing nickname “The Flower Lady.” She took immense pleasure in cultivating beauty around her, and engaging in her favorite pastimes that included playing cards, attending dances and enjoying a good game of bingo. Her laughter and joy were infectious, and she was always ready for a gathering with friends, family, and neighbors.

Community-minded and ever willing to lend a hand, Rosemary’s involvement extended well beyond her immediate circle. She served as a 4-H leader for 20 years, inspiring countless young minds with her wisdom and kindness. Her civic duties included serving as chairperson of the election boards and contributing to the cancer drive, demonstrating her commitment to the betterment of society.

Rosemary also held supervisory roles for Charles City and the Cresco Shoppers, where her thoughtful nature and steadfast work ethic shone through. After becoming an empty nester, she worked as a certified home health aide for Amicare.

Above all, Rosemary’s faith was the cornerstone of her existence. An active member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista, she lived her beliefs every day. As a member of the Rosary Society, she found great solace and strength in her spirituality, which guided her through life’s many challenges and triumphs.

Rosemary will be remembered as a woman who embodied the essence of thoughtfulness, generosity, and faith. Her unwavering devotion to her family, her tireless service to her community, and her deep-rooted faith have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her.

Rosemary is survived by her six children, Duane E. (Karen) Schwickerath, Lori (Kevin) Bridges, Larry Schwickerath, Ron (Stacy) Schwickerath, Neil Schwickerath and Connie Schwickerath (Josh Charles); 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jerry (JoAnn) Troyna, Glenn (Jane) Troyna and Mike (Shirley) Troyna; and three sisters, Patsy Gilbert, Nancy Gerber, and Judy (Tom) Tierney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denis Schwickerath; three children, Linda Balik, Jim Schwickerath and Diane Trewin; three brothers, Donovan Troyna, Dave Troyna and Gene Troyna; and in-laws, Lavonne Troyna, Rich Gerber and Harry Gilbert.