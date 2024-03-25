Dale Stringer, 69

Dale Stringer, age 69 of New Hampton, died Monday, March 18, 2024, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Dale Stringer, left this world on March 18, 2024, at the age of 69. Born on Aug. 21, 1954, in Valley City, North Dakota, Dale’s early years were rooted in the small town of Tower City, North Dakota, where he graduated from Tower City High School (now Maple Valley High School) in 1972.

Dale would go on to work a variety of jobs and travel to many scenic places like New Orleans and Tucson. Dale’s philosophy for much of his life was to live for the moment with an almost impulsive intuition to find the most excitement in each moment that he could. (Dale’s motivation to move to New Orleans was influenced by Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty Harry”).

He always felt free to speak his mind and sometimes even sought out eyebrow-raising remarks because convention was something to be challenged. The job that led Dale to Iowa was road construction, where he did marry for several years in a union that produced an only son, Joshua, in New Hampton, Iowa

Once a father, Dale set his roots in New Hampton. He founded a business known as Quality Roofing of New Hampton that lasted between a decade and two and established him with many significant members of the community and important influences in his life at this stage.

Dale would continue to work other jobs, especially in winter months when roofing season was paused. Dale extended his services and help to other small businesses in the area such as Mick Gage Plumbing and Heating, as well as Stanton Electric. The last job Dale performed was driving a cement truck for Croell Inc., a job that Dale nearly worked for 10 years and in which he formed lasting bonds with a number of his coworkers and plant managers.

Dale enjoyed watching Westerns from his childhood such as “Gunsmoke’’ and “Rawhide,” which he laid back and enjoyed with his notorious loyalty for Mountain Dew and Kool brand menthol cigarettes. (Yes he knew he should’ve knocked the habit). Dale also had a love for animals with a particular appreciation for cats because of their individuality.

Those who knew Dale will remember his quick wit and unconventional personality. His remarks and beliefs were his own and he could embrace both the comfortable and uncomfortable of a conversation. Some of Dale’s closest relationships were among those who were initially surprised or even a little put off by Dale’s personality, only to discover a genuineness they would find refreshing and reflections that were deeply thought out.

Dale’s impact will certainly be remembered by many and his presence in their lives will be missed. Dale noted that every person can learn at least one thing from each and every relationship or acquaintance that they make.

Dale’s wish as understood is to have him cremated so that his ashes may be spread at one of nature’s wonderful attractions that Dale had aspired to see but did not have the chance to visit during his time on this world. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date and time to be notified for those wishing to attend.

Dale is survived by his son, Joshua Stringer of Nashua; three brothers Donald (Janice) Stringer of Fargo, North Dakota, Robert (Donna) Stringer of Sykeston, North Dakota, and Richard (Charlie) Stringer of Tower City, North Dakota; and two sisters, Mary Cockerill of Tower City, North Dakota, and Nancy Aldrich of Ashley, North Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Stringer.