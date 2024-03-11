Joseph Glaser, 92

Joseph Glaser, age 92 of New Hampton, died Friday, March 8, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington with celebrants the Rev. Kenneth Glaser (son) and the Rev. Ryan Glaser (grandson).

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, North Washington.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Born on the family farm near North Washington, Joe was the son of Jack and Clara (Dockendorf) Glaser. He grew up in a bustling household with 11 siblings, where he learned the value of hard work and the importance of family bonds.

Joe’s journey took a significant turn when he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. Proudly serving his country on the Korean Coast, Joe carried the spirit of patriotism with him throughout his life. His commitment to honoring veterans was evident in his pivotal role in bringing the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial to New Hampton.

On Aug. 24, 1954, Joe exchanged vows with the love of his life, Phyllis Biwer, at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma. This union brought forth 10 children, and together, Joe and Phyllis embarked on the beautiful journey of raising a large and loving family.

Farming was Joe’s lifelong passion, and he cherished every moment spent tending to the land. From Nashua to Elma, and eventually settling only a quarter mile from his birthplace outside North Washington, Joe’s connection to the land ran deep. Joe also loved his cows, tending to many dairy cows over his years of farming. Even after retiring from farming in 1996, he continued to contribute his strong work ethic to New Hampton Lumber and later Superior Lumber, leaving an indelible mark on his community.

For over 60 years, Joe was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington, where his faith played a central role in his life. He actively participated in various church organizations, including the Catholic Order of Foresters, North Washington Rosary Society, Catholic Financial Life, the IC Men’s Choir and also teaching a religious education class (CCD) for many years.

Joe’s community involvement extended beyond the church, as he was a steadfast member of his local card club since 1965 and held numerous leadership positions.

Some of his notable achievements include being recognized as the Outstanding Conservation Farmer in 1998, serving as President of the Farm Bureau on three occasions, contributing as a School Board member at IC NW, receiving the Diamond Performance Award in 2007, and holding key roles in the VFW and American Legion.

Joe’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his loving family, friends, and a community that benefited greatly from his tireless efforts and compassionate spirit. His memory will be forever cherished as a beacon of hard work, faith, and selfless service to others.

Joe is survived by seven sons, Steve (Shirley) Glaser of Nashua, Chuck (Nancy) Glaser of New Hampton, Phil (Theresa) Glaser of New Hampton, Father Ken Glaser of Cedar Rapids, Jerry (Diane) Glaser of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Ed (Lynn) Glaser of Asbury, and Jim (Janet) Glaser of New Brighton, Minnesota; three daughters, Bev (Norman) Brus of Waverly, Diane (Dan) Sumner of New Hampton, and Linda Rosonke of New Hampton; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one brother, Barney Glaser of San Francisco; two sisters, Mary Ann Valley of Orland Park, Illinois, and Luella (Phil) Jorgenson of Cedar Falls; ane one sister-in-law, Priscilla Silario of Phoenix.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis in 2010; siblings, Margaret Zubrod, Elizabeth (Dan) Huber, Harold (Luella) Glaser, John Glaser, Frank Glaser, Paul (Rosie) Glaser, Vince (Lois) Glaser, Don Glaser; sister-in-law, Fran Glaser; brother-in-law, Brian Valley; one son-in-law, Dale Rosonke.