Troy Lyn Hannemann, 49

Troy Lyn Hannemann, age 49 of Las Vegas, passed away Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

A non-denominational Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Saturday March 16, 2024, at La Paloma Chapel.

Friends may greet the family from noon to 1 p.m. in the La Paloma Chapel, 5450 Stephanie Street, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Troy was born June 21, 1974 in St Anthony’s North, Westminster, Colorado, to Tod Hannemann and Lois Fisher.

He lived with his parents until the spring of 1976 wherein he moved to West Des Moines with his father, who was transferred for work. Troy along with dad and sister Heather all lived together in a West Des Moines apartment complex on Grand Avenue. During this time as summer vacations came and went Troy and Heather spent a lot of their summers on their grandparent’s farm in rural Charles City. Their favorite activity was in the words of Grandpa Hannemann, “terrorizing the farm animals every day!”

Annual visits to the Iowa State Fair were always a favorite activity along with watching his dad play fast pitch softball and sleeping in the back of the family Toyota Celica Hatchback during night games. Troy also attended preschool and elementary school in West Des Moines.

In September 1980 Troy’s father was again transferred for work and moved back to Westminster, Colorado where they lived in a Jefferson County, Standley Lake Subdivision called Countryside. The entire family resided there until 2015.Troy attended elementary, middle and then high school at Standley Lake.

Troy then received his State of Colorado GED in 1994. Troy also worked as a laborer in the construction industry during this period. He was able to work with his dad on a couple Denver area projects, one being the new University of Denver Joy Burns Ice Arena. It was during this time that Troy became very interested in sports, namely fhe Denver Broncos. He enjoyed attending many games through multiple seasons with his dad. Their seat location at the 25-yard-line and eight rows up from the players bench allowed him to obtain many autographs including that of John Elway, Gary Kubiak, Rod Smith, Terrell Davis to name a few. Although he loved the Vegas Golden Knights, the Colorado Avalanche would forever be his favorite NHL Hockey team. Troy also did a lot of stream and lake trout fishing in Standley Lake and its tributaries. He once and came close to equaling the Colorado State record (19 pounds) for Walleye out of Standley Lake.

In 2001 Troy and his girlfriend Janna Thomas had a very special boy born at UCHSC University Hospitals, Caleb James Thomas Hannemann. Caleb was born and passed on to the Lord the same day. He had been diagnosed before his birth to have a lethal disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta or OI as it is called today.

Troy performed a lot of special jobs in Colorado. He often spoke about his experiences breaking wild stallions for a state contractor who would then sell the horses to the public.

In 2015, Troy moved to Las Vegas to live with his father who had retired from his construction career. Troy continued his construction career along with a few jobs in the casino hospitality industry. He and his dad routinely fished Lake Mead with Grandpa Hannemann’s boat. NASCAR was another favorite of his and he would always attend the Las Vegas NASCAR weekend.

He also attended a few California short track races in Bakersfield. He was a Vegas Golden Knights fan and rarely missed their games.

Troy was a very personable guy and settled right into the Estates of Stallion Mountain with his family. He loved riding his bike throughout the community stopping and talking to neighbors and friends.

He also kept a sharp eye out as a volunteer neighborhood watch participant. Once there was a lost elderly woman from the community and he searched for her for hours well into the evening until she was found. He would also be called upon several times by the community to search for neighbors lost pets, minor children etc. never saying no to the requests. Troy loved to watch and participate in community social events. He would always lend a hand at the Halloween and Christmas events and the Easter egg hunt and sack races.

Last September the community experienced a huge Saturday morning rainstorm and most of the streets in the ESM community were flooded. Troy was right there to help direct traffic for the 1,500 residents who lived in the community. He worked hours that day and assisted with mud and rock clean up days after.

Troy is survived by his father, Tod Hannemann and partner Maria Cristina Gregory, and sister, Heather Critz and husband Shane Critz, all of Las Vegas.

He is preceded in death by his son, Caleb James Thomas Hannemann; mother, Lois Fisher Wedeking; and grandparents, Paul and Marion Hannemann and James and Mary Fisher, all of Nashua.