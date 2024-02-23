Susan Mary (Arens) Stagg, 68

Susan Mary (Arens) Stagg, age 68 of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, died suddenly, but peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at United Hospital after a five-year battle with cancer.

Susan was born Oct. 15, 1955, in New Hampton, to Eugene Arens and Marjorie (Elenz) Arens, She was the second oldest of seven children.

She graduated as a member of the National Honor Society from Turkey Valley Community School Class of 1973 and went on to attain an associate of applied science and passed the national board exam to become a registered nurse.

She married Mark Stagg, on June 16, 1979, on a windy day in Lawler.

She became a mother to April on April 18, 1980, and to Sean on March 5, 1982, and also was a four-time grandmother.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, empathetic listener and fantastic baker.

Her kind, positive spirit is best captured by the advice:

“Laugh, love, live, believe in yourself and remember to be awesome.”

— Susan Stagg 2/16/2024

Susan is preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Eugene Arens; brother, Joseph Arens; and sister, Alice Arens.

She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Arens; twin sister, Sandy (Bill) Hall; sister, Jean (Jeff) Wick; sister, Amy Arens; brother, Lou (Kristi) Arens; the love of her life, Mark Stagg; daughter, April (Jarrod) Hamdorf; son, Sean (Amanda) Stagg; grandchildren, Isaiah, Anders, Zachary and Charlotte; and more nieces, nephews, and friends than can be listed.

A memorial service will be held at noon — with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. — on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd. in Cottage Grove, Minnesota.