Dean W. Allen, 70

Dean W. Allen, age 70 of Red Bluff, Califiornia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Dean was born June 8, 1953 in New Hampton, the son of Darrell K. and Thelma (Means) Allen.

He attended New Hampton Community School from which he graduated in 1971. He completed the farm management program at the Area One Community School in 1972.

On July 14, 1973, he married Vickie Decklever. They had one son, Shannon. They later divorced.

On Jan. 10, 1981, he married Monica Mord in Hilmar, California. To this union, two sons, Shawn and Ryan, were born.

Dean started his working career by joining the family farm for several years. Later he moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he started his driving career. He drove for Greyhound Bus Company then for Roadway Trucking Company. From there he switched to being a company driver for Walmart. This led to an opportunity to transfer to a new Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, where with his years with Walmart put him at the top of the seniority list. He retired with a perfect driving record.

Dean and Monica were active members of the Serendipity Corvette Club. They enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, road trips in their Corvette and jet skiing.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Monica; three sons, Shannon (Monica) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Shawn (Kimberly) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ryan (Jessica) of Marysville, California; his mother, Thelma Allen of New Hampton; two brothers, Gary of Meridian, Idaho, and Darwin of Waverly; one sister, Karen (Don) Montgomery of Burlingame, Kansas; four granddaughters; one uncle; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; his father; one stillborn daughter, Staci; one brother, Brian; brother-in-law, Bill Gebel; sister-in-law, Sharon Allen; sister-in-law, Deb Allen; and bonus sister-in-law, Barb Schuyler.

Condolences can be sent to Monica and family at: 20820 Edward Court, Red Bluff, CA 96080.