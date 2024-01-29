Mark Wood, 64

Mark Wood, age 64 of Nashua, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home/Olson Chapel in Nashua with the Rev. Darin Cerwinske presiding.

Interment will be held in Horton Cemetery in Horton at a later date.

Friends greeted the family from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home/Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born in Waverly on June 30, 1959, Mark’s life journey was a testament to his spirited nature and friendly disposition.

After graduating from Plainfield High School in 1977, Mark continued to enrich his knowledge and skills at Hawkeye Tech, where he earned an electrical engineering technology degree between 2000 and 2002.

His educational pursuits set the stage for a successful career where Mark dedicated many years as a maintenance worker at Sara Lee and Nestle, before transitioning to an environmental specialist role at Floyd County Medical Center.

His hands-on expertise and amiable personality made him a valued colleague and a friend

to all who worked alongside him.

Mark’s heart found its match in Annette (Livingston) Wood, his beloved wife, whom he met during their school years in Plainfield.

The couple married in Waverly and built a life filled with love and adventure, never straying far from Nashua, the area that they called home throughout their adult lives.

Together, they raised their son, Dylan Wood, born in Iowa City, who inherited his father’s kind-heartedness and love for life’s simple pleasures.

His brothers, Eric and Donald Wood, shared in Mark’s life journey, from childhood antics to adult camaraderie, always finding solace in the bond of brotherhood that kept them connected through the years — often through the activities of motorcycling and target shooting experiences.

Mark’s life was a melody composed of his passions and hobbies. He loved music deeply, with every rhythm and lyric finding a place in his heart.

His motorcycles were not just vehicles but companions on the open road, where he felt a sense of freedom and joy.

Mark was a proficient target shooter, a hobby that reflected his focus and patience.

His love for his feline companions was evident in the gentle care and affection he showered upon them.

One of Mark’s most endearing qualities was his childlike curiosity and enthusiasm for life’s novelties. This was best exemplified by his recent fulfillment of a long-held curiosity – tasting an “Alaskan Waffle,” a simple pleasure that brought him immense joy and a story he loved to share with a twinkle in his eye.

Mark and Annette shared a tradition of annual trips to Road America, where they enjoyed the thrill of the race and the companionship of each other’s presence on their motorcycle rides. Their many leisure trips on the bike were moments of connection and freedom, creating memories that Annette will hold dear.

Mark’s life was not just about the destinations but also about the journey. His friendly smile, spirited conversations, and handy skills left an indelible mark on those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He had the rare gift of making every person he met feel like an old friend, and his presence was a source of comfort and joy.

Mark is survived by is wife, Annette (Livingston) Wood of Nashua; son, Dylan Wood of Nashua; brothers, Eric (Lucy) Wood of West Concord, Minnesota, and Donald (Julie) Wood of Shell Rock; nephews, Edward, Nathaniel, Travis, and Ryan; nieces, Heather, Robbyn, Melinda, Nicole, Christina, and Kathleen; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Livingston; and sister-in-law, Lori (Kathy) Livingston.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary (Zwanziger) Wood; brother, Kenneth Wood; father-in-law, Randle Livingston Sr.; and brother-in-law, Randle Livingston Jr.