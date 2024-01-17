Donna Rae Slick, 68

Donna Rae Slick, age 68 of New Hampton, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Interment will follow at New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

She was the cherished daughter of Willis and Myrtle (Throndson) Ransom, growing up with four adoring sisters. Donna attended high school in New Hampton, where she laid the foundation for a life filled with joy, love and compassion.

On April 27, 1974, Donna exchanged vows with the love of her life, Ricky Slick, at the Congregational Church in New Hampton. This union was blessed with three beautiful children who became the center of Donna’s universe.

Donna had a vibrant spirit, and her dream job reflected her love for music and fun – she aspired to be a “groupie,” reveling in the front row of the best concerts. Her playlist was a testament to her eclectic taste, featuring favorites like “Little Willy” by Sweet, “U Smile” by Justin Bieber and anything by REO Speedwagon or Journey. She was the life of every gathering, always found playing music and dancing, spreading joy to those around her.

Her favorite moments were spent cuddling with her “love bug,” granddaughter Maddie, and Nash, her faithful Yorkshire Terrier, while indulging in the magic of the Harry Potter movies. Donna’s warm heart extended to everyone she met, and she affectionately called everyone her “bestie,” with a special place in her heart for Jeanie, Peg, and Tammy.

Fondly known as “Grandma Donna,” her kind heart and healing hugs earned her this endearing title. She had an extraordinary gift for making each person feel like the most important in the world. Her love for her children was immeasurable, and while she could never pick a favorite, she would cheekily admit that Joey held a special place in her heart, though she adored Jeremy and Patti just as much.

Donna’s legacy is marked by her selflessness, dramatic storytelling and an unmatched work ethic. From 2008 to 2021, she found purpose and fulfillment working with individuals facing mental health challenges at Prairie View Management in New Hampton.

Life, for Donna, was a celebration of love, family, friends and her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Nash. However, there was one exception – cats. Donna harbored a deep aversion to them, finding them both terrifying and unlovable.

Her deepest affections were reserved for her family, her faithful companion Nash, her circle of friends and the simple joy of sipping on strawberry daiquiris.

She is survived by two sons, Jeremy Slick of Ionia, and Joey Slick of Fredericksburg; one granddaughter, Maddie Hoeck of Ionia; and three sisters, Luana Heit of Spring Valley, Minnesota, Pat (Roddie) Randall of New Hampton, and Jodie Beck of Charles City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick in 2012; one daughter, Patti in 2017; and one sister Julie Learn in 2021.