Kenneth "Kenny" Eldon Maupin, age 93 of New Hampton, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Kensington Nursing Center in New Hampton.

Kenny was born on May 27, 1930, in Plymouth, the fifth of six children born to David and Gladys Maupin.

He was a proud graduate of Rockford High School where he was very active in athletics (football, basketball and baseball) earning 11 of a possible 12 letters. His passion for sports continued his entire life whether he was participating or supporting his kids and grandkids in their athletics. Kenny also coached junior high sports for 10 years and officiated football games for 33 years.

In 1953 he met the love of his life, Phyllis Ewald. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1954.

Kenny attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and graduated in 1956 with a bachelor of arts degree in education.

The young couple moved to New Hampton where they would become lifelong residents and raise their family. Kenny was a well-respected teacher of industrial arts and drafting at the high school. He is remembered as being a patient teacher who taught practical skills to his students and was quick to remember his former students by name.

Kenny also enjoyed serving his community. He was a past president of the Lion’s Club, chairman of Education Association, Area One, and a delegate to the Iowa Education State Convention.

Kenny was a long time member of the United Methodist Church, serving on many boards and committees and putting his handyman skills to work on projects.

He enjoyed volunteering at the Mercy Medical Hospital. In his summers, Kenny did carpentry work, repair work at Dungey’s Furniture Store and beautiful framework for the Frame Shop. Kenny possessed a strong work ethic and was a humble man with a quiet spirit and a big heart for helping others.

After teaching 36 years at New Hampton High School, Kenny retired in 1992. Kenny enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching sports and woodworking. He made so many beautiful things for his family and friends over the years.

Winters were spent at their place in Mission,Texas where he enjoyed the warm weather, playing golf even into his 90s, shuffleboard and cards.

Kenny was a soft-spoken man with a kind heart and whether at home or in Texas, Kenny forged many lasting friendships and enjoyed organizing social activities be it golf, cards, coffee or visiting.

Kenny and Phyllis enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren-Kenny often doing many home improvement projects, as well. Kenny and Phyllis shared 62 years of marriage until Phyllis’ death in 2016.

Kenny is preceded in death by parents; brothers, Dave, Glenn and Dale; sisters, Adabeth and Maxine; and wife, Phyllis.

Kenny was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, uncle and true friend.

He is survived by sons, Duane (Cathy) and Roger (Robin); daughter, Diane Hartman; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces and dear friends.

Kenny’s Celebration of Life will be in the spring of 2024. Details will be forthcoming.