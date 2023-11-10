Claudia May Schueller, 86

Claudia May Schueller, age 86 of New Hampton, passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend presiding.

Interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences for the Schueller family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Claudia May Schueller — a woman known for her loving nature, friendly demeanor and generous spirit — was born on Jan. 30, 1937, in Iowa. Claudia lived a life characterized by deep familial bonds, steadfast work ethics and an unwavering love for sports and her local community.

Claudia was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Luella (Katz) Parks. Her education journey started in a country school in Fredericksburg, followed by high school in the same town.

The grit and determination she developed during these formative years would later serve as the foundation for her successful career. Claudia displayed an admirable work ethic, dedicating over 30 years of her life to various establishments. She worked at Cue Club for three years, at Fairview Nursing Home for eight years, and at Sara Lee for an impressive 20 years, which speaks volumes about her commitment and dedication.

Claudia was blessed with a beautiful family. She first married Buzz Beckman in 1953. After Buzz’s passing, Claudia found love again with Lawrence Schueller, whom she married in 1977. Her sons, daughter and grandchildren remember her as a pillar of strength and a source of unconditional love.

Claudia was a woman of many interests that kept her active and engaged in life. She was an ardent sports fan, closely following local teams like the Chiefs, Vikings, and Hawkeyes.

She embraced the joys of being a grandmother, cherishing every moment spent with her grandchildren.

Claudia’s love for animals was evident in the affection she showered on her dogs.

She was a meticulous housekeeper, taking pride in maintaining a warm and welcoming home, always including the best snacks. Her curious nature led her to keep up with local happenings through the police scanner.

Claudia also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, such as savoring a casual Captain and Coke drink, relishing fresh Walleye, and always being a busybody, engaging in one activity or another.

Claudia May Schueller was more than just the sum of her experiences and interests; she was a beacon of positivity and love to those around her.

Her loving nature made her a cherished member of her family, her friendly demeanor made her a dear friend to many, and her generous spirit impacted everyone she met. Claudia’s life was a testament to the power of love, hard work, and community spirit. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those she left behind.

Claudia is survived by sons, Ben (Aricia) Beckman of Denver, Mark (Diane) Beckman of New Hampton, and Matt (Brenda) Beckman of New Hampton; step-son John (Glenda) Schueller of Red Wing, Minnesota; daughter, Julie (Dave) Beckman of Cresco; step-daughters, Judy (Bill) Riley of New Hampton, and Jean Schueller of New Hampton; sister, Doris (Chet) Finnegan of New Hampton; sister-in-law, Gloria Parks of New Hampton; grandchildren, BJ, Jenny, Josh, Cory, Bridget, Sarah, Victoria, Jami, Jacob, Tyler, Melanie, David, Beth, Jim, Robert, Angie, Eric, Jared, and Samantha; 42 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Luella (Katz) Parks; husbands, Buzz Beckman and Lawrence Schueller; sister, Joan (Ray) Ball; brother, Donald Parks; and grandchild, Jesse Johnson.