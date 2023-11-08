Dorothy Ann Lansing, 94

Dorothy Ann Lansing, age 94 of New Hampton, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Linn Haven Rehab &Health Care in New Hampton.

Dorothy has requested that her body be donated to Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota, for educational purposes.

Burial will be at a later date at the New Hampton Cemetery. At that time, Dorothy requested that family and friends gather together to celebrate her life.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the Lansing family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy was born March 14, 1929, in Ossian, to Frank and Beatrice (Holien) Lansing.

She grew up in New Hampton, graduating from New Hampton High School in 1947.

Dorothy was employed at the New Hampton telephone company and later as a bookkeeper for the Firestone store, from which she retired. She continued living in New Hampton, being the caregiver for her parents.

Dorothy enjoyed roller skating and going to dances at Spillville. She enjoyed card playing with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with her brother and sister-in-law Vic and Marilyn to Las Vegas and going on two cruises.

Several times she and her parents would join Vic’s family on Minnesota fishing trips being able to spend time “Up North.” Spending time with her friends at the casinos was a fun time for her.

Dorothy is survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Lansing of Stewartville, Minnesota; nieces, Sandra (Tom) Ellinghuysen of Stewartville, Minnesota, and Gwen (Greg) Wellik of Rochester, Minnesota; nephews, Jeffrey (Karen) Lansing of Rochester, Minnesota, and Tom Lansing of Spring Valley, Minnesota; as well as numerous cousins.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Victor.

Dorothy’s family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and care given to her by St. Croix Hospice, and the staff members at Linn Haven Rehab and Health Care.