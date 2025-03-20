Rose “Beatty” Marie Gebel, 73

Rose “Beatty” Marie Gebel, age 73 of New Hampton, died Thursday, March 20, 2025, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Hugeback -Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend officiating.

Interment will be held in the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday.

Rose Marie “Beatty” Gebel, a cherished member of the New Hampton community and a beacon of warmth and generosity, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2025, at the age of 73. Born on Aug. 16, 1951, in New Hampton, Beatty’s life was a testament to a loving nature and steadfast dedication to family, friends and work.

Beatty’s early years were spent in the town of her birth, where she graduated from New Hampton High School. Her passion for learning led her to further her education at a technical school, where she honed the skills that would define her professional life.

On Aug. 17, 1974, she married her beloved husband, James, and together they built a life filled with love and mutual respect.

Throughout her career, Beatty was known for her strong work ethic and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She began her journey as a waitress at Howie’s Restaurant and Dan’s Main Diner Cafe, where her warm smile and genuine interest in her patrons made her a favorite among the locals. Her career at the former United Phone Company showcased her versatility as she took on roles as an operator, clerk and installer.

Beatty’s entrepreneurial spirit shone brightly when she opened her own telephone installation and repair business. For over 25 years, she provided exceptional service to the community, earning the trust and respect of her clients. Her industrious nature also led her to work at Featherlite Trailers for three years and at Hardees in New Hampton.

Before retiring, Beatty was employed at Super 8 and Southgate motels, where she continued to demonstrate her passion for hard work and her ability to make every guest feel at home. Her colleagues and customers alike will remember her as a person who always went above and beyond to ensure everyone’s comfort and satisfaction.

Her interests extended beyond her work and family. Beatty loved to travel, seeking out new experiences and adventures that broadened her horizons. She found joy in playing Bingo with friends and indulging in her favorite Mexican cuisine. These simple pleasures were a testament to her ability to find happiness in life’s everyday moments.

Those who knew Beatty would describe her as passionate, generous, and loving—qualities that she demonstrated through every facet of her life. Her passion was evident in the way she threw herself into her work and hobbies.

Her generosity could be seen in the countless ways she supported those around her, whether through a kind word or a helping hand. And her loving nature was the foundation upon which all her relationships were built, creating an enduring legacy of affection and care.

Family was the cornerstone of Beatty’s life. She is survived by her loving grandson, Austin Gebel of Polo, Illinois, who brought immense joy and pride to her life. She was a beloved sister to Margaret (Larry) Riha of Fort Atkinson, Kathy Schamber of New Hampton, and Helen (Dan) Marion of Taylor Ridge, Illinois. Her presence will also be deeply missed by her nephew, Cody Marion, who will carry with him the lessons of love and kindness she imparted.

Beatty was preceded in death by her parents; her cherished husband, James, in 2012; her dear son, Tim Gebel, in 2017; and her brother, John. and sister Rosemary, who passed away in infancy. These losses, though profound, never dimmed her spirit or her ability to provide comfort to others in their times of need.