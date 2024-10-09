Dennis Stolz, 72

Dennis Stolz, age 72 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at St. Boniface Church in Ionia with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Visitation will be held at the church in Ionia with the family for an hour beforehand.

Dennis will be interred next to his wife, Laura, at the New Hampton City Cemetery in a private burial with family.

Before he passed, he was able to discuss how he would like his life to be celebrated. In lieu of a wake, his wishes were for the family to host an open house style celebration at the farmstead he dearly loved in his beautiful new home that gave him the independence he so valued.

You are welcome to join the family on Thursday, October 10, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. at the home, 1838 220th Street in New Hampton, for light refreshments and beverages, a time of laughter, sharing stories of Dennis (we know there are lots!) and community in his honor. The family hopes you are able to join them as there will not be a celebration after the Mass.

Dennis Alan (Red) Stolz was born on Nov. 15, 1951, to A.C. and Janice (Kelly) Stolz. He was lucky enough to grow up on his family farm with his three sisters (Lonnie, Mary and Lora Jo) and brother (David) and often subjected his children to exaggerated stories of untold hardships and tales of the trouble he would get into growing up that would leave everyone laughing.

He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and New Hampton High School, graduating in 1969. He attended Iowa State University briefly, then returned to New Hampton and began working a myriad of jobs throughout the county.

Quick wit and an unending sense of humor helped introduce him to his wife Laura, who was on a date with someone else when he told her that she should probably date him because he was funnier and better looking than the guy she was with.

She miraculously agreed and they were married on Nov. 24, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

Beginning the next chapter of his life with Laura by his side, he enjoyed many years with his family raising his children, working hard (he spent some years with the Jaycee’s and as a volunteer fireman for the city of Ionia), and enjoying the outdoors especially fishing and hunting.

His work eventually led him to partner with Bruce Kellogg as they owned and operated the Hide-A-Way Lounge in Ionia for many years – the job he was born for.

Friendship and community were a cornerstone of Dennis’s life and that was showcased time again in what he enjoyed most – spending time with his family and friends whether it was playing cards, watching sports, hunting, fishing or just sitting around the fire or table for good conversation and lots of laughter.

When he was unexpectedly widowed in 2012, Dennis began his final chapter in this life learning how to be on his own. He enjoyed being around his grandchildren and following along with their lives. When it became more difficult for him to be out of the house, he somehow convinced all kinds of amazing people to visit him often, play cards, have coffee, and when the time came – to literally pick him up off the floor when he needed it most. The gift of friendship was the one he cherished above all others.

Dennis battled with his health for a lot of years (something the Marlboro points didn’t warn him about when he was collecting all that sweet swag for years) and he decided it was time for his fight to be over on Oct. 5, 2024, while under hospice care in his own home, in his own bed, with his children by his side – just as he had wished.

He is survived by three of his children, Jeremy (Christine) Stolz of Cedar Falls, Jessica (Matt) Brogan of Cedar Falls, and Jonathan (Amanda) Stolz of Washburn; his grandchildren, Abigail Stolz, Evan Stolz, Benjamin Brogan, Madilyn Brogan, Zachary Brogan, Wesley Brogan and Connor Stolz; his brother, David (Chris) Stolz, brothers-in-law, Roger Harrington, Rex Pavlovec, Ed Conway, Adrian Kuennen and Jeff Reihle (Sherry); sister-in-law Linda Schaefer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Laura; his son, Benjamin; his parents; his sisters Lonnie Milligan (and her husband Mike), Mary Harrington and Lora Jo Pavlovec; his sisters-in-law Ann Conway, Carol Griffith (and her husband Ron), Ellen Kuennen and brother-in-law Steve Schaefer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family which will be used to support the Stolz Family Scholarship Fund at the Northeast Iowa Community Foundation.