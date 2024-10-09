John H. Staley, 80

John H. Staley, age 80, died unexpectedly at the lake house he created and loved in Nashua on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

John was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the only child of Harlan G. Staley and Margaret (Joyce) Staley.

John spent his childhood summers in Nashua, where his ancestors first moved in the 1850s, and he and his cousins were baptized at the famed Little Brown Church in the Vale. His grandparents had a cottage along the lake, and the generational connections of the summers and holidays in Nashua meant that Cedar Lake became a place he would always feel at ease and call home.

Scouting was a second pillar of joy for John. Participating in the 1957 National Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge and the 1960 Jamboree in Colorado Springs were lifetime highlights. He became a second generation Eagle Scout, receiving his award in the same location as his father, and his devotion to scouting continued throughout his life. As an elementary school parent, he and fellow parents started Cub Scout Pack 252 at Lincoln School. He continued his service as a member of the Executive Board of the Boys Scouts of America Hawkeye Area Council. John was especially proud that all three of his sons attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

John graduated from Nashua Community High School in 1962, second in his class of 44. He lettered in basketball and track, performed in school plays, held class leadership positions and took part in student government.

John earned a B.A. in economics and business from Cornell College, graduating with highest honors and straight A’s, in 1966. He was a member of Gamma Tau Pi fraternity, a student counselor, a member of the Cornell Choir, the Inter-Student Government Council, and the Olin Dormitory House Council. Throughout his life he maintained a close connection to Cornell College and the friends he made there.

He earned an M.A. in economics in 1969 and a Ph.D. in hospital and health administration in 1974 from the University of Iowa, where he was elected to the Omicron Delta Epsilon Economics Honor Society. John was also a distinguished graduate of the University’s Army ROTC program, earning a commission into the U.S. Army in 1972. He loved the Army’s inherent discipline and sense of mission and served as a Captain in the Army Medical Service Corps until 1980. Thereafter, he was a generous supporter and member of many Veterans organizations.

While at Iowa, John met Sally Cross, who was also enrolled in an advanced Economics program. They were married in 1970 at First Presbyterian Church (Old Brick) in Iowa City. John attached effortlessly to Sally’s community and deep roots in Iowa City, and Sally connected easily with John’s community and the lake in Nashua. Together for over 54 years, they raised three boys – Kenneth, Thomas, and Robert – and created a rich life focused on family, service, and community. Everyone in the family leaned on John, and they were supported by his kindness, sense of consistency, and steadiness.

John began his professional career at the University of Iowa, helping to establish a Cardiovascular Research Center, a center now 50 years old.

In 1974 he embarked on his highly distinguished 45-year career at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (UIHC), where he served as chief operating officer twice from 1993 to 2003 and from 2009 to 2013, and interim chief executive officer from 1993 to 1994.

He was known for his talents in capital management and his legendary ability to engage the State Board of Regents. His preparation and presentations were meticulous, and his leadership was instrumental in transforming UIHC into the leading regional medical center that it is today.

John’s can-do attitude and institutional knowledge served as a vital resource for fellow hospital leaders and all sectors of the organization. John was also an adjunct professor in the Department of Health Management and Policy in the UI College of Public Health from 1977 until his retirement in 2019, and was a Life Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and Life Member of the American Hospital Association.

The hospital always energized John, and he genuinely enjoyed his interactions with employees and colleagues. He felt blessed by the mentorship, friendship, and support of friends and colleagues in the administrative staff — too many to list here.

John was also passionate about serving the community. He shared his leadership ability with many local organizations, serving on the Board of Directors of the Iowa City Chamber of Commerce, the Iowa City Airport Commission, and on the Board of Directors of United Presbyterian Home in Washington, Iowa until his death. He was a long-time member and Paul Harris Fellow of the A.M Rotary Club of Iowa City, and a member of the Tyrell Masonic Lodge No. 116.

When he retired, which many people thought he would never do, John continued to build and create. He and Sally welcomed family and friends to their wonderful lakehouse, creating a gathering place for extended family and the next generation.

His grandsons, Robinson and Ellis, were getting the same magnificent summer experiences that he prized his entire life. He was always in motion, checking something or fixing something. He died unexpectedly and too early in the gathering place he and Sally created, in the town he called home, at the lake he loved.

John is survived by his wife Sally; his son, Kenneth Staley (Kimberly) and their children Perry and Evie of Washington, D.C. and Greencastle, Pennsylvania; his son, Thomas Staley (Reynelle) and their children Robinson and Ellis of Philadelphia; sisters-in-law, Patricia Koza and Katharine Cross; nephew, Joshua Koza (Sarah DeJong) and their children Abigail and Jacob; and niece Christina Koza.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his youngest son, Robert; his close cousins Joan Stevens and Tom Gelvin; and his brother-in-law John Koza.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. John Staley Memorial Fund. Please send contributions to University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550. On the memo line or on a note attached, please indicate “Gift in memory of Dr. John Staley.”

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Iowa City with a reception at the church to follow. The service will be live-streamed as well.