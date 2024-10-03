John Norman Larsen, 86

John Norman Larsen, age 86 of Nashua, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, on hospice care in Wellman, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua with Chaplin Maurie Campbell presiding.

Interment will be held at a later date. John’s grandchildren will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

A luncheon will take place at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua following the service.

The family asks for the public to be dressed in casual clothing for the services. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials to be directed to Iowa City Hospice, 1526 Sycamore St., Iowa City, IA 52240.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Sept. 27, 1938, in Rutland, to Arthur and Martha (Madsen) Larsen, John’s journey was one marked by dedication, service and a zest for life that enriched the lives of those around him.

After graduating from high school, John began his career as an assistant manager at the Hardy elevator. With determination and hard work, he climbed the ranks to become the manager of the Livermore elevator, a position that showcased his leadership and commitment to his profession. His career journey did not stop there; John later took on the role of manager at the Cleghorn/Cherokee, elevator.

Following his marriage, he and his family moved to Nashua, Iowa, where he managed the local elevator until his retirement at the age of 65.

Retirement did not slow John down. He pursued a new chapter in his life by returning to school and earning his realtor license. John found joy and fulfillment working part-time as a realtor — a testament to his lifelong love for learning and engaging with his community.

John’s involvement in community organizations was extensive and heartfelt.

He was an active member of the Jaycees in Humboldt, serving as president of the club and demonstrating his passion for community service.

His dedication to civic engagement continued as he took on the role of mayor in Hardy. In Livermore, he was not only a member of the Lions Club but also served as chairman of the Livermore Commercial Club.

His leadership skills were further recognized when he co-chaired the bicentennial Humboldt County community celebration. With each move, John continued to immerse himself in local affairs, joining the Lions Club in Cleghorn and later serving as president of the Nashua Lions Club.

His commitment to his faith and community was evident in his work on the building committee for the Nashua Methodist Church’s new fellowship hall.

John’s life was defined by his interests and the moments he cherished most. He often spoke of the birth of his three children as his greatest memory, a testament to the deep love and pride he held for his family.

His sense of humor and capacity for joy were infectious, best illustrated by the time he and his wife Naeko went fishing. The two shared a comical yet unforgettable adventure as they stumbled over rocks, both trying to net a large Northern. The laughter-filled chase ended with the triumphant catch, which they dragged out of the water and up to the bank. That northern, now mounted and displayed in his man-den, served as a constant reminder of the fun and camaraderie that John valued so dearly.

He enjoyed traveling, dancing, looking for Native American artifacts, shopping for antiques, and going to the casino with his wife.

John’s life was a tapestry woven with the threads of adventure, friendship, and community service. Those who knew him will remember his warm smile, his eagerness to lend a hand, and his boundless enthusiasm for life’s journey. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched and the communities he helped build and strengthen.

John is survived by his children, Ingrid (Todd) Sechler of Wellman, John Larsen of Tennessee, and Chad Larsen of Newton; sister-in-law, Sharon Larsen; grandchildren, Luke (Divya) Silbaugh, Cassie McCloud, Lance (Natalie) Silbaugh, and Colin (Claire) Goodfellow Weber; great-grandchildren, Ayden Silbaugh, Austin McCloud, Devin Silbaugh, Jordan McCloud, McKayla Silbaugh, Issac McCloud, Stella McCloud and Ruby and George Silbaugh; step-children, Yumi (Rick) Bibler, Linda (Gene) Rosenbaum, Cynthia (Russell) Reams and Michael (Jennifer) Cmelik; and many step-grand-and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Martha (Madsen) Larsen; brothers: James, Duane and Virgil Larsen; and sister-in-laws Jean and Velma.