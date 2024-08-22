Tom “Gooter” Straw, 75

Tom “Gooter” Straw, age 75 of Nashua and formerly of New Hampton, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Tom Straw, known by friends and family as “Gooter,” was a man whose laughter was as infectious as his personality was vibrant.

Born on the 10th of March, 1949, in New Hampton, the son of Orville and Wilma (Weidler) Straw, Tom’s journey through life was one filled with joy, service and a touch of mischief. He left this world on the 22nd of August, 2024, in Charles City, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and love.

Tom’s early years in New Hampton were marked by a mix of education and budding romance.

After graduating from New Hampton High School in 1967, he traded his textbooks for dog tags, serving his country with honor in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970.

It was during his school years that he caught the eye of Connie Schwickerath, and the two would go on to tie the knot on April 22, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Their marriage was a beautiful partnership that brought forth three sons — Brian, Mitch and Tony — who were the pride and joy of Tom’s life.

Professionally, Tom was a man of many talents. He began his career in the telephone industry with United Telephone Company, where he honed his skills and cultivated lasting relationships.

Not one to shy away from a challenge, he embraced his entrepreneurial spirit and launched his own telephone business, becoming the go-to guy for subcontracting work, even for the likes of John Deere. Before hanging up his hat, he concluded his career at TriMark in New Hampton, leaving behind a trail of success and a network of colleagues who admired his work ethic and his ability to tell a joke in the same breath.

Tom’s interests were as eclectic as his sense of humor. He was known for his love of his favorite cocktail, UV Red and Faygo Cola, paired with a good smoke, often serving as the life of the party.

His passion for the outdoors was undeniable; he could often be found with a golf club or fishing rod in hand, and he wouldn’t pass up the chance for a hunting adventure. Yearly fishing trips to Canada with the boys were a sacred tradition, and if he could sneak in a bear hunt, all the better.

Traveling was another of Tom’s pleasures, an interest he shared with his beloved Connie. Together, they explored the world, from the rolling hills of Ireland to the sunny beaches of Jamaica and the tropical paradise of Hawaii.

But it wasn’t just the destinations that mattered to Tom; it was the journey. Gooter’s favorite open road trips often involved road hunting for any fair game. Pheasants, rabbits, deer, asparagus, and even mushrooms. His friends often joked they were going to mount a pickup door on his deer stand so he would feel more at home.

Tom’s quick wit and great sense of humor were his trademarks. Described as both funny and interesting, he never missed an opportunity to crack a joke or share a funny anecdote. His laughter was a melody that will echo in the hearts of those who knew him forever.

Above all his outdoor hobbies, high school wrestling was his passion. He always had a positive comment for any wrestler that would listen. Gooter followed many girl wrestlers along with the boys. Having wrestled Dan Gable, he felt his experience was worth sharing. Being named Wrestling Fan of the Year in 2018-19 was one of Tom’s proudest moments. He was a true blue wrestling fan, not just limited to Iowa, UNI New Hampton/Turkey Valley, and Nashua but to any person that put on a singlet and stepped on a mat.

Gooter especially followed any team with a wrestler with a New Hampton tie, which is pretty much all of Iowa (and a little of Minnesota). He often could be heard from the stands yelling, “there ain’t no basement in here!” as Gooter offered his view to the refs.

Tom is survived by his wife, Connie Straw of Nashua; three sons, Brian (Stacey Finnegan) Straw of Charles City, IA, Mitch (Julie Buhmeyer) Straw of Cedar Rapids, and Tony (Megan Allen) Straw of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Avery Straw (Caleb Vesely), and Lakin Straw, and Harrison and Franike Holmes; and one brother, Larry Straw of New Hampton; two sisters-in-law, Karla (Sam) Hilt and Karen Schwickerath; nieces, Tammy (Joe Brown) Straw, Tracy (Kevin Hodges) Straw, Stephanie (Gary) Maske and Christine Straw; and great-nephew, Carter Maske.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill, in-laws, Richard and Darlene Schwickerath; sister-in-law, Ruth Straw; and sister-in-law, Lois Straw.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Purple Heart Tour 11536 Spring Ave Clarksville, IA 50619, and Chickasaw Elite Wrestling Club PO Box 150 New Hampton, IA 50659.