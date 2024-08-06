Bernice Felder, 95

Bernice Felder, age 95 of New Hampton, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the Colonial Manor Care Center in Elma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Bernice Helen Felder was born Nov. 17, 1928, on the Schwickerath family farm outside of North Washington.

She received her foundational education at St. Mary’s School in North Washington.

On Feb. 6, 1947, she married the love of her life, Ray Felder, in a beautiful ceremony at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in her hometown. Their loving union was blessed with two daughters, who became the center of Bernice’s world. Together with her husband, they purchased the Felder farm east of Alta Vista, where Bernice dedicated herself to raising her family and supporting the farm’s operations.

Prior to retiring, Bernice was an active and cherished member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista. Her commitment to her faith was evident in her service as a catechist, sharing her beliefs and values with grace and wisdom.

In 1993, Bernice and her husband embraced a new chapter as they built their retirement home in New Hampton. There, Bernice continued to be an integral part of the community as a member of Holy Family Parish, the Rosary Society, St. Joseph 500 Mixer and a local Bridge Club.

Bernice’s family was her greatest love and joy. She was a pillar of strength and support, nurturing her daughters with unconditional love and guiding them through life’s many journeys. Her gentle spirit and kind-hearted nature extended beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of all who knew her.

Her passion for playing cards was more than a pastime; it was a way to connect, laugh and create memories with friends. Bernice’s love for reading allowed her to explore worlds beyond her own, and she cherished the quiet moments spent with a good book.

During their retirement years, Bernice and Ray also enjoyed long road trips out west.

Survivors include two daughters, Virginia (Glen) Smith of New Hampton and Phyllis (Skip) Hambright of Rochester, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jason (Deirdre) Smith of Fall River, Nova Scotia, Canada, Andrea (Jason) Gentry of Austin, Texas, and Tricia (Ruben) Saldana of New Hampton; great-grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Chloe Smith, Asher Gentry, Zachary Smith, Erin Saldana and Gabriel Saldana; and brother, Cletus (Eleanor) Schwickerath of New Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Ray on July 15, 2007; sisters, Joanna (Elmer) Geerts and Alice (Herb) Carpenter; and brother, Robert (Marlys) Schwickerath.