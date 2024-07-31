Dorothy May Janssen, 95

Dorothy May Janssen, age 95 of Nashua, died peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Homes in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua.

Burial will be held in Sunnyside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Charles City with Brittney Ross, Marissa Janssen, Kyle Janssen, Kristian Holmvig, Dakota Janssen, Mercedes Wedeking and Logan Janssen serving as pallbearers. Leslie Geerts, Amanda Janssen, John Hutchinson, and Dusten Janssen will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Aug. 15, 1928, in Iowa to Andrew and Mildred (Jenness) Rodamaker. Dorothy was a beacon of warmth and kindness through her life.

Dorothy spent most of her childhood in the Floyd/Charles City area, and was a proud graduate of Charles City High School with the Class of 1947.

Her work ethic was unparalleled, and she carried out every task with grace and dedication, whether it was tending to patients or managing the myriad responsibilities on the farm.

Dorothy valued education and instilled a love of learning in her children — Danny, Dick, and Linda. She was a pillar of strength and a source of wisdom to her family, who will cherish her memory forever.

Dorothy was confirmed Dec. 19, 1948, at St. Johns Evangelical Church in Charles City after she was married.

Dorothy was a devoted homemaker on the family farm and was a great caretaker/mom. She had a wonderful work ethic and would have something baked and ready for after school treats, get chores done, and have supper ready at 6 p.m.

An active and engaged member of St. John Church in Nashua once they moved to town, Dorothy was deeply involved in church activities, especially known for her quilt tying. Her hands were rarely still, as she was also an avid ceramics enthusiast for many years. Dorothy’s creative talents were a gift to all who knew her, and her ceramics pieces remain treasured keepsakes for her loved ones.

Dorothy’s baking skills were legendary, particularly her biscuits, pies, carrot cake, and brownies with homemade frosting. She was always generous with her creations, delivering to her family and neighbors. No one left Dorothy’s kitchen without a full stomach and a happy heart. Her garden was a testament to her nurturing spirit, and her family and friends enjoyed the fruits of her labor, both from the earth and from the oven.

Dorothy loved to dance and did so often with her family. She was the life of the party at the many large family gatherings she hosted, where she delighted in cooking for everyone. Her home was a hub of activity and warmth, a place where laughter and love were always in abundance.

To say Dorothy will be dearly missed is an understatement. Her legacy of love, service and tireless dedication to her family and community will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her indomitable spirit, her generosity and her unwavering support have left an indelible mark on her family, friends and all who crossed her path.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Richard Janssen of Nashua; daughter, Linda (Morris) Dolph of Waterloo; daughter-in-law, Maria Janssen of Nashua; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mildred (Jenness) Rodamaker; brothers, Merle and Loren Rodamaker; sister, Irene Kaderlick; son, Daniel (Danny) Janssen; brother-in-law, Gordy Janssen; and special nephew, Edward Rodamaker.