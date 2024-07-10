Beverly Ann Barnes, 79

Beverly Ann Barnes, age 79 of Fredericksburg, died Friday, July 12, 2024, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, followed by a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.

Born on March 2, 1945, to Harrison and Verla (Fordyce) Hegland in Marshalltown, Beverly was one of seven children and her siblings inlcuded Wanda (Ronald) Rodgers, Wayne Hegland, Ricky (Linda) Hegland, Ronnie (Rhonda) Hegland, Brenda Hegland and Randy (Kim) Hegland.

Beverly met and married Lawrence “Larry” J. Barnes Sr. on Aug. 18, 1963, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, while she was working in a local restaurant.

After getting married they had two children, Chandler and Lawrence “Joe” J. Barnes, Jr. They moved to Batesville, Mississippi, for a short time and then moved to West Union, where they added two more children — Jeffrey Barnes and Tara Barnes Garthoff — to their family.

They then settled in Fredericksburg.

Beverly worked at the Beatrice plant in Fredericksburg for a few years, then eventually went to work at Kwik Star in New Hampton for an additional 15 years in the kitchen.

Beverly loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed the many pets they had throughout the years.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Lawrence J. Barnes Sr.; sons, Chandler Barnes of New Hampton, Lawrence J. Barnes, Jr. of Clarksville, and Jeffrey (Christine) Barnes of Lancaster, South Carolina; and daughter, Tara (Craig) Garthoff of Clarksville.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Verla (Fordyce) Hegland; brothers, Wayne Hegland, Ricky Hegland and Ronnie Hegland; and grandson, Brandon Kane.