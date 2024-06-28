Daniel Kahn Budweg, 41

Daniel Kahn Budweg, age 41 of Cedar Falls and formerly of New Hampton, died Thursday, June 27, 2024, at his home of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, at Peace United Church of Christ, Fredericksburg, with the Rev. Scott Smith presiding.

There will not be a visitation prior to the service.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with services for the Budweg family.

Daniel Kahn Budweg was born on April 11, 1983, at St. Joseph Hospital in New Hampton, to Evelyn (Kahn) Budweg and Clark Budweg.

Dan was raised on an acreage south of New Hampton, where he could be found exploring the nearby stream with his older sister, letting his imaginations run wild, and playing with the numerous animals they came across. He often helped his mom on the farm and always made time to bring her home a bouquet of wildflowers.

Dan attended the New Hampton school system receiving his diploma. Following high school, he ventured out to live in Cedar Rapids for a time, working at Menards, before returning to the Waterloo area to continue work and attend Hawkeye Community College.

After graduation from an engineering program through John Deere, Dan was employed there as a product development specialist until shortly before his death.

Dan’s greatest joy in life was his daughter, Kaitlin. He often proudly referred to himself as a “girl dad.”

Dan loved the Kansas City Chiefs and was no fair-weather fan. He began sporting a Chief’s Starter jacket in the third grade. He delighted in sharing this love with his nephews as well. Always an avid sports fan, Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls was a lifelong idol.

Dan had a love for the outdoors and truly enjoyed fishing, biking and kayaking … really anything on the water. He loved working out and being active.

Dan was never afraid to try something new, in fact his only fear may have been his dreaded fear of heights. That still didn’t stop him from traveling with family and friends, although he may have said a prayer or two as the plane took off and landed.

Dan was never afraid to share an opinion. He strongly stood up for his beliefs ... sometimes even if you didn’t want to hear them. There was never a quiet moment as Dan could chat and make friends with anyone – often displaying his witty sense of humor or cracking a disparaging joke.

Despite his sarcastic demeanor, Dan loved intensely and felt things deeply. He felt everything with his whole heart from a very young age.

There was no halfway if he cared about you.

Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlin Bertch-Budweg of Denver; his mother, Evelyn Budweg of New Hampton; his father, Clark Budweg of New Hampton; a sister, Brianna (Jeremiah) Pitz of Fredericksbug; nephews and niece, Logan, Mason, and Kendall Pitz, both of Fredericksburg; and dear friend, Michelle Boone of Dike.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Neil and Elva Kahn; his paternal grandparents, John and Rose Budweg; and step-grandmother, Evelyn Kahn.