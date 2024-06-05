Sara Folkers, 68

Sara Folkers, age 68 of Alta Vista, died Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at her home.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sara Ann (Hackman) Folkers was born March 26, 1956, in Rochester, Minnesota, to LeRoy and Rose (Mullen) Hackman.

Sara grew up in Lawler and attended Mt, Carmel, and Turkey Valley Schools. After school, Sara worked several cleaning jobs, bartending, and cooking at various establishments.

This led Sara to Alta Vista where she would meet the love of her life, Doug Folkers. They were united in marriage on Jan. 21, 1984. To this union, “the twins” were born on Sept. 28, 1984. Doug, Carrie, and Chris were the light of her life. Sara devoted herself as a homemaker taking care of her family. She was the most supportive and protective wife and mother anyone could ever ask for!

Once the kids were grown and Doug was working on the road, Sara re-entered the workforce. Sara worked for Klunder’s Kafe, The Pub at the Pinicon, Raleigh Hill and Chaff’s. Sara was known as a great cook at work and at home. She was known to invite anyone in for supper if they were hungry! You know who you are!

Sara was also very creative when it came to crafts and decorating. She was known far and wide as the woman who decorated for every occasion. Sara’s passion for painting or making something nice for her yard or home gave her much fulfillment. Her jigsaw was her favorite tool!

Sara was known for keeping a nice, neat and tidy yard with flowers, and shrubs, and always made sure the lawn was mowed “straight” and all trimmed up. This meticulous spirit has been passed down!

Many people know that all of Sara’s life she struggled with low self-esteem, and a need to feel wanted, needed, and accepted by her peers. Mom never felt she was good enough which weighed heavy on her heart, though her family reminded her that she was worthy of love and respect.

On April 5, 2018, Sara suffered a massive stroke that changed her life forever. Her cooking days were over, her crafty painting days were challenged and her ability to communicate clearly was compromised. We feel these last six years were a gift and we are fortunate to have had the extra time we did!

Sara could often be found on her deck (her favorite place) drinking a cold Busch Light and smoking a Kool King. She absolutely loved when there was an event at the AV Hall and “stragglers” would swing by for a visit.

Sara had a special place in her heart for people with struggles. She would give a ride or offer her help to anyone in need.

Ma had a longing to do good in this world and even though people associate philanthropy with money, it goes much deeper than that. Mom was a real philanthropist. We cannot express in words the effect she had on this world. She loved people, she wanted to be loved by people in return. With that in mind, please pay it forward. In memory of mom, please donate to your favorite charity, On With Life (Ankeny, Ia), make a special meal for a neighbor, or just visit an elderly person.

Sara is survived by her husband of 40 years; children, Carrie (Ryan), Corbett, Nash and Weston Barloon, and Chris Folkers (Samantha Berg) Boston, Kayde and Lillian; sister, Mary (Jerry) Miller; brother, Larry (Deb) Hackman; many nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Wanda Folkers; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Barb Folkers; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Underwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; brother-in-law, Dean Folkers; sisters-in-law, Audrey Fries and Mary Ann Stepan; and brothers-in-law Ed Stepan and Claude Underwood.