Betty Brincks, 71

Betty Brincks, age 71 of New Hampton, died Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2024, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment was held at Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton, with Jason Schilling, Ryan Schilling, Andrew Jensen, Mike Sauer, Ryan Sauer and David Hauser serving as pallbearers.

Friends greeted the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there was a 4 p.m. Rosary and a 7 p.m. Scripture Service. Visitation continued an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Betty Jean Brincks, a beacon of light and love in the community of New Hampton, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2024, at the age of 71. Born on May 1, 1953, in Cresco, the daughter of Roger and Alice (Komarek) Praska, Betty’s early years were filled with the rich rural life of the Midwest. She attended a country school near her family’s farm and later, the Protivin Catholic school, before graduating from Cresco High School in 1971.

Betty’s work ethic was evident from her youth, as she initially helped on the family farm. Her professional journey began at Sara Lee in New Hampton in 1972, marking the start of a dedicated career that would span decades.

It was at Sara Lee that Betty met Bob Brincks, capturing his heart over shared drinks. The couple wed on Sept. 7, 1974, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, and together they welcomed three sons — Brian, Jeff and Tim -— into the world.

Betty’s diligence and leadership shone through as she rose to become a pie line supervisor at Sara Lee. Her commitment to excellence earned her the prestigious title of Employee of the Year, along with a dream trip to Hawaii. She remained with Sara Lee until its closure in 2000, then concluded her working years at the Waterloo International Paper Company, retiring in 2015 after 15 years of service.

Retirement for Betty was not a time to slow down but to embrace new adventures. She and Bob relished the joys of travel, exploring the United States on numerous bus trips and family vacations to destinations like Mt. Rushmore and Wisconsin Dells. Their wanderlust also took them to far-off locales such as Alaska, Australia, Hawaii and Key West, creating a tapestry of memories.

An avid Euchre player, Betty was known for her skill with cards. Her hands, always busy, were just as adept at mowing the yard as they were at baking.

Her kitchen was a source of delectable treats, where the aroma of fresh pastries was a constant.

In a leap of faith and adventure, Betty even took to the skies, skydiving alongside Bob — a testament to her adventurous spirit.

Deeply involved in her community, Betty lent her time and energy to the Knights of Columbus bingo events. Her life was an inspiration to many, and her love knew no bounds, especially when it came to her family. She was a constant presence at her grandchildren’s events, championing them with pride and unconditional support.

Betty’s legacy is one of a loving, adventurous and faith-filled life. Her warmth, generosity and zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of her loved ones, yet they find comfort in the knowledge that her spirit lives on through the countless lives she touched.

Betty is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Brincks of New Hampton; three sons, Brian (Mindy) Brincks of Bondurant, Jeff Brincks of Rochester, Minnesota, and Tim (Karla) Brincks of Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas; three grandchildren, Liam, Zoey and Mason Brincks; one sister, Elmarie (Bob) Schilling of Waterloo; and two brothers, Eugene Praska and Melvin Praska, both of Cresco.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Connie in infancy.