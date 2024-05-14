Jane Sullivan, 99

Jane Sullivan, age 99, passed away on Thursday, May 8, 2024, at Colonial Manor in Elma.

Jane Katherine Sullivan was born in Elma on Oct. 13, 1924. She was the first born to Ray and Margaret (Biwer) Sullivan. Jane attended school in Elma, and furthered her education in Cedar Falls, where she earned her teaching degree.

Her first job was in Postville. She later moved to Waterloo, where she taught second grade at Black Hawk Schools for 40 years.

Upon retirement, Jane enjoyed traveling, playing cards and visiting casinos.

She is survived by nieces and nephews; locally Barb Hugeback of New Hampton, Mike (Bette) Sullivan of Fairbanks, Sue Cenek of Cresco, and Steve Gebel of Alta Vista, and goddaughter, Sue Mahoney of Alta Vista.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leo and Don Sullivan; and sisters, Rose Mary Gebel and Gerry Wengert.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elma.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday morning.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Elma.

Lindstrom Funeral Home is handling arrangements.