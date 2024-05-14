Jane Marie Van Raden, 78

Jane Marie Van Raden, age 78 of rural Plainfield, passed away at home on Monday morning, May 6, 2024.

Jane was born on July 22, 1945, at Mercy Hospital in Waverly, the daughter of Marcelite Ann (Zweibohmer) and Claus Hinders.

As a child, Jane spent much time with her cousin and lifelong friend, Mary Kay Aschbrenner.

On June 3, 1961, Jane was united in marriage to Max Jay Van Raden at the Dumont Reformed Church in Dumont, Iowa. Jane farmed beside Max and also worked in food service at Wartburg College, drove bus for the Plainfield School District and then worked at Beatrice Cheese and Winnebago. After over 57 years of marriage, Max passed away in August 2018.

Jane liked to garden, sew, knit and crochet. She was a talented baker and made wedding and graduation cakes. She enjoyed reading and collecting pig figurines. Most of all, Jane enjoyed time with family, especially gaming and fishing with her grandkids.

Jane is survived by four children, Llash (April) Van Raden of Anderson, South Carolina, Londa (Jim) Grinna of Decorah, a son, Loran (Marlea) Van Raden of Plainfield, and a son, Lyndon (Tammy) Van Raden of West Bend, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Steven, Parker, Aimee, Vincent, Katelyn, and Haley; three-great grandchildren, Carter and Ava; a sister, Barb (David) Parker of Newell; and a brother, Tom (Mary Ann) Hinders of Brooklyn.

Jane was preceded in death by Max; her parents, Marcelite and Claus Hinders; her father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Effie Van Raden; and two brothers, James A. Hinders, Sr. and Steven Hinders

There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the home of Loran and Marlea Van Raden, 1275 140th St., Plainfield.

Memorials may be directed to Jane’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family