Dorothy Ann Kriener, 92

Dorothy Ann Kriener, age 92 of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

The interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.

Friends greeted the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, where there was a Rosary at 2:45 p.m. and a Parish Scripture Service at 6 p.m. Visitation continued an hour before the Mass on Monday at the church.

Online condolences for the Kriener family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy Ann Kriener was born Oct. 21, 1931, in rural Buchanan County near Fairbank, the daughter of Martin and Agnes (Shannon) Meaney. Dorothy’s early years were rooted in the values of hard work and community that would define her life.

Dorothy received her early education in a rural country school. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Fairbank, graduating in 1949.

It was at a dance in Oelwein where she met the love of her life, Henry Kriener. Their romance blossomed, and Henry proposed on St. Patrick’s Day, leading to their marriage on June 18, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Together, they welcomed five children into the world, nurturing them with the same love and devotion that had brought Dorothy and Henry together.

For 24 years, Dorothy dedicated herself to her work at Con-Agra in Fredericksburg, where she was known for her work ethic and comradery with her colleagues.

Her commitment to her work was matched only by her dedication to her family and her church. As a founding member of St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, she served her community with unwavering faith, teaching CCD classes and assisting with funeral committees.

Dorothy’s interests were a reflection of her love for the simple joys in life. She cherished the time spent in her garden, canning the fruits of her labor, and took great pride in maintaining her lawn — a task she insisted on doing herself. Her connection to the land extended to her help on the family farm, where she could often be seen driving a tractor, straw hat atop her head, as she and her family baled hay. These moments captured the essence of Dorothy’s spirit, one that was deeply intertwined with the rhythms of the earth and the cycles of the seasons.

Her culinary skills, particularly her stuffing made for Thanksgiving, were legendary within her family, as were the cherished vacations she took every year with her daughter. These memories, infused with the aroma of her cooking and the laughter shared on those trips, will be treasured by her loved ones forever.

The void left by Dorothy’s passing will be deeply felt by her family, friends and the community she so lovingly served. Yet, they take solace in knowing that her spirit lives on in the values she instilled in her children, the beauty of the garden she tended, and the faith she shared with so many.

Survivors include five children, Allan Kriener of Riceville, Mary (LeAnder) Nachreiner of Fairfax, Minnesota, Debra (Mark) Dietzenbach of Lansing, Diane Kriener of Mason City, and Mark Kriener (Lyndee Floden) of Fredericksburg; seven grandchildren, Allison (Scott) Eyer, Nathan Dietzenbach and fiancé Norah Hummel, Emily (Ray Peterson) Dietzenbach, Mitchell (Anna) Nachreiner, Craig (Megan) Nachreiner, and Elaisha and Kylie Floden; four great-grandchildren, Preston, Blakely, Ella and Kylan; sisters-in-law, Janet Meaney of Oelwein, Alice Klimesh of Calmar, Rosalie Pickar of New Hampton, and Marilyn Kriener of Cresco; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry on July 23, 1992; brothers, Howard Meaney and Leonard Meaney; in-laws, Joseph and Julia Kriener; sisters-in-law, Alvina (Jerome) Imoehl and Doris (Jack) Weigel; and brothers in-law, Jim Pickar, Edward Kriener and Glen Klimesh.