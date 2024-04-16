Donald George Benz, 83

Donald George Benz, age 83 of Lawler, died Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Kevin Fry and the Rev. Dan Christiansen presiding.

Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Friends greeted the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with Don’s arrangements.

Don, born on Aug. 18, 1940, in New Hampton, Iowa, was the son of Milton and Dorothy (Rose) Benz. He was raised alongside his siblings in the Lawler area, where he attended Lawler High School and graduated with the Class of 1958.

Following his graduation, Don dutifully served his country, entering the U.S. Army. Upon his return, he resumed his passion for farming, a lifelong endeavor he cherished deeply.

In the course of his farming pursuits, Don met the love of his life, Judy Dinsdale, through his sister. They exchanged vows on June 9, 1963, in Traer, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey together. Their union was blessed with two daughters, who brought immeasurable joy and fulfillment to their lives.

Despite the demands of farming, Don also dedicated himself to other professions, including roles at John Deere in Waterloo and Sara Lee in New Hampton. He maintained a steadfast commitment to both his career and his farm, a testament to his unwavering work ethic and determination.

Don’s true passion lay in the fields, where he worked tirelessly alongside his wife, forming a formidable partnership that extended beyond the farm. Together, they nurtured their land and cultivated a legacy of hard work and perseverance.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Don found immense joy in attending his grandchildren’s school events … ALL their events ... fostering cherished memories with each milestone! Even after his own family had graduated, Don continued to support Turkey Valley, exemplifying his deep-rooted commitment to his community.

Don had a knack for making friends wherever he went. He relished in engaging conversations and cherished the camaraderie he found over cups of coffee with friends, taking a brief break from his bustling days.

Donald George Benz leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and kindness that will continue to resonate within the hearts of those who knew him. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family, friends, and the community he so faithfully served.

Don is survived by his wife Judy of Lawler; two daughters, Lana (Ernie) Schmitt of Waucoma, and Rhonda (Dave) Drilling of Waucoma; five grandchildren, Eric Schmitt of Caledonia, Minnesota, Jordan (Nate) Lentz of Peoria, Illinois, Brian (Teresa) Schmitt of Lawler, Isaiah Drilling of Waucoma, and Olivia Drilling of Waucoma; three great-grandchildren, Leo Schmitt and Waylon and Charlie Lentz; amd one sister, Lucille (Paul) Hereid of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Claire (Mona Loy) Benz.