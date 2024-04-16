Update: City releases statement detailing reason for police chief's resignation

By Bob Fenske

and Kelly Terpstra

Of the Tribune

Emotions ran high Monday night in the New Hampton City Council chambers after the city’s mayor announced that he had accepted the resignation of the city’s police chief, Tim Pederson, after council members met in closed session for almost 1 1/2 hours.

When the council returned to open session, Mayor Steve Geerts read a short, terse statement.

“I’ve accepted the resignation of Tim Pederson,” Geerts said. “Officer Doug Eagan will be put in place as interim police chief, effectively immediately.”

City leaders would not comment on what prompted the closed session or why Pederson resigned, and Pederson also declined to discuss why he was leaving the city on Monday evening.

But on Tuesday, the city released a statement on its Facebook page that detailed what led to the closed session and Pederson’s subsequent resignation.

“Chief Pederson submitted his resignation because of conduct which was determined to bring reproach upon the city,” the statement read, “and which did not MEET the expectations of Pederson’s position as the chief of police.”

The statement went on to detail that on March 29, while shopping, Pederson noticed $40 cash remaining in a self-checkout lane, and rather than turning the money into the customer service area of the store or store staff, Pederson retained possession of the money and left the store.”

A short time later, the person who had left the cash at the store realized that cash had been left behind and contacted law enforcement officers, who then contacted Pederson, who returned to the area and turned the money over to the officer so it could be returned to the owner.

“While the city of New Hampton is undoubtedly disappointed by Chief Pederson’s actions, we have been very pleased with his performance and the direction he has taken the police department,” the statement said. “Chief Pederson will be missed by the entire New Hampton community. Chief Pederson will suffer a harsh consequence for his decision almost no other person would experience. However law enforcement is held to a higher standard and Chief Pederson recognized this and accepted responsibility and the consequences for his actions.”

Monday’s closed session and the resignation of Pederson came after four New Hampton residents, including three former or current law enforcement officers, spoke out in favor of the New Hampton police chief who began work in the city a year ago this Friday.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Ryan Shawver told council members that his office and the police department have a good working relationship.

“Our departments mesh well,” said Shawver. “I feel he’s been a great asset to the city and to the law enforcement in this county.”

Former New Hampton Police Chief Mike Anderson and former Chickasaw County Sheriff Todd Miller echoed Shawver’s comments.

Miller, who now works as a paraeducator at New Hampton Community Schools, said he sees Pederson on an almost daily basis.

“I enjoy Tim’s camaraderie. I see him at the school. I work at the school as a para,” said Miller. “As far as I understand, Tim’s a dedicated person and he talks with the kids. He gets along well with them.”

“I know that we have rules and regulations more now,” Anderson said, “[and] I feel Tim’s an excellent choice for the chief of police. I hope we all feel that way.”

Former Chickasaw Ambulance Service owner Jeremy McGrath also backed Pederson, saying that ““I just want to say, minus the rumblings going on, whatever, I myself have heard nothing but good things about the job that Chief Pederson is doing in our community.”

Before the council went into closed session, Geerts told the crowd of more than three dozen that “the area of concern and the reason for the closed session tonight is not related to the on-duty conduct or other city employees.”

Several council members shed tears immediately after Geerts made his statement.

Pederson was named police chief in April 2023 after serving for 18 years with the Harlan Police Department, spending the final two years as the department’s sergeant. Before becoming a law enforcement officer, Pederson worked for Hy-Vee, where he worked in grocery stores in Windom, Minnesota; Mankato, Minnesota; Webster City; and Harlan.

After the April 1 meeting when the council not only suspended Pederson but also ordered him to “create a development plan” the council also said “this will be purged from Tim’s record” after one year without any further incidents.

Pederson, at the time, said he did not want to comment on that situation but indicated that he was looking forward to continuing his work as police chief.

The new interim chief, Eagan, is the longest-tenured officer with the New Hampton Police Department.

He has worked as a patrol officer for the city since December 2008, and Geerts indicated that while serving as interim chief, Eagan will be paid the hourly rate the same hourly rate as Pederson.

Statement from the city of New Hampton about police chief’s resignation

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the complete statement released by the city of New Hampton Tuesday afternoon, a day after Police Chief Tim Pederson resigned.

Following a closed session at the regular New Hampton City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Geerts accepted the resignation of New Hampton Police Chief Tim Pederson.

Chief Pederson submitted his resignation because of conduct which was determined to bring reproach upon the City, and which did not MEET the expectations of Pederson’s position as the Chief of Police.

On March 29th, 2024, while shopping Pederson noticed $40.00 cash remaining in a self-checkout lane. Rather than turning the money into the customer service area of the store or store staff, Pederson retained possession of the money and left the store.

A short time later, the owner realized after leaving the store, they had forgotten to collect the cash from the self-checkout and contacted law enforcement. Pederson was then contacted by law enforcement and made aware the owner of the money had contacted the store regarding the forgotten money. Pederson immediately returned to the area and turned the money over to the officer handling the call for service so it could be returned to its rightful owner.

While the City of New Hampton is undoubtedly disappointed by Chief Pederson’s actions, we have been very pleased with his performance and the direction he has taken the police department. Chief Pederson will be missed by the entire New Hampton community. Chief Pederson will suffer a harsh consequence for his decision almost no other person would experience. However law enforcement is held to a higher standard and Chief Pederson recognized this and accepted responsibility and the consequences for his actions.