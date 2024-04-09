Ann Frances Conway, 86

Ann Frances Conway, age 86 of Danbury, Wisconsin, passed away at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with family at her side, after a brief fight with cancer.

Ann was born to Leo and Margaret (Hackman) Reihle on April 1, 1938, in New Hampton. She grew up in Lawler with her sisters and brother. She graduated from Lawler High School and worked at the Bank of Lawler.

In 1963, she moved to lowa City to work at the University of lowa Treasurer’s Office. While she was in lowa City, she met Edward Conway. Ann and Ed were married at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lawler on May 2, 1964. They began their married life together in New Hampton and had four children.

While raising their children, Ann was active in the community. She worked as an activities director at Health Care Manor for a few years and was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

In 2020, Ann and Ed sold their home in New Hampton and moved permanently to their cabin on Ham Lake in Danbury, Wisconsin.

Family and faith were very important to Ann. She was a loving and lifelong partner to Ed and she cherished family gatherings. Even when her kids tried to get her to pick “favorite child,” she adamantly refused and always insisted that she loved them all equally.

She also loved her grandchildren, and always made a point to attend special events for each of them. Ann demonstrated her strong Christian faith through the love and support that she shared with family and friends.

She was an avid reader with a knack for selecting a good book and finding new authors. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends.

Ann is survived by her husband, Ed; children, Amy Jensen, Tim (Heather) Conway and Sara (Ken) Pratt; her siblings, Linda Schaefer and Jeff (Sherri) Reihle; brother-in-law Adrian Kuennen, and brother-in-law Dennis Stolz.

She loved and adored her grandchildren — Laura Gruhlke, Jeff Gruhlke, Jonah (Miranda) Conway, Caleb Conway, Nina Pratt, Sam Pratt and Charlie Pratt — and her great-granddaughter Lyla Million and another due in August.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Margaret Reihle; her sisters, Carol (Ron) Griffith, Ellen Kuennen and Laura Stolz; infant daughter, Julie; and son-in-law Scott Jensen.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

The funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Goerend presiding.

Interment will be at New Hampton Cemetery immediately following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either the New Hampton Public Library or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are with the Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home — www.northfieldfuneral.com.