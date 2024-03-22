Cindy Lou McLean Lockey, 65

Cindy Lou McLean Lockey, age 65, passed away in her home on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Cindy was born in Waterloo and grew up in Charles City with her sister, Susan McGinn, and parents, Loyal and Norma McLean.

Charles City is where Cindy went to school, loved art and was known for being strong and standing up for others throughout her life.

After graduation Cindy moved to Marshalltown, with her previous husband, Rey Salinas, and had their first child, Nathon Salinas who proved to be a happy, cheerful baby boy. Moving to Ionia, Cindy had her second child, Haley Salinas, while living on the McLean family farm.

Once her children were grown, Cindy continued to stay on the farm until moving to Charles City.

Cindy is lovingly survived by her husband, Gordon Lockey; parents and her two children. Her three grandchildren — Dylan and Evan Salinas and Esme Oh --— have been the light of her life and will miss Grandma Cindy everyday.