Edith Nadine Schumacher, 89

Edith Nadine Schumacher, age 89 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab in New Hampton.

Funeral services for Nadine were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, New Hampton.

Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Nadine was born Feb. 14, 1934, on her grandfather’s farm in Sherburn, Minnesota, to Archie and Mabel (Webster) Gemmill. She was the fourth of six siblings.

Nadine attended Sherburn High School graduating in 1953. She then attended Estherville Junior College, graduating in 1955 with an associate in arts degree.

She began her career as a third-grade teacher in Armstrong, where she taught for several years.

It was in Armstrong that she met the love of her life, Wayne Schumacher. On Dec. 22, 1956, they were united in marriage at Presbyterian Church in Armstrong.

The couple made their home in Armstrong before eventually settling in New Hampton in 1964. She started daycare soon after moving to New Hampton and did that for many years for more kids than we can count.

In the early 1980s, she found her true passion which was teaching piano to students of all ages ranging from kindergarten to retirees. She continued this until just recently. She had numerous students continue with successful musical careers. The schools’ instructors loved having her students due to the strong music theories she taught them. She offered an enriching environment to nurture their knowledge and help them explore music at various levels.

She enjoyed music, crocheting (her afgans were gifted all over town and many different states), knitting, stamp collecting, playing games and staying in touch with family and friends on her iPad, bus trips and polka fests with Wayne and his sister Donna Mae.

Her grandchildren and great-grandson were the light of her life.

Those left to cherish Nadine’s memory are her children, Carol (Bob) Gorman of New Hampton, Randy (Bonnie) Schumacher of Aurora, Illinois, and Jennifer Schumacher (Scott Dotzler) of Cresco; her grandchildren, Brad (Kathy) Gorman, Meghan (Nate) Carter, Julie Schumacher and Amanda (Caleb) Ferch; one great-grandson Brooks Wayne Carter; brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and LaDonna Gemmill, sister and brother-in-law, Mary and James Blackburn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne in 2019; her parents; parents in-law, Albert and Clyta Schumacher; siblings, Avis Olson, Gordon Gemmill and Neola Bass; sisters-in-law, Blanche Gemmill, and Donna Mae Swehla; brothers-in-law Walter Olson, Joseph Bass and Donald Swehla; one niece; and one great-niece.

The family would like to acknowledge NH Nursing and Rehab and especially the care from St. Croix Hospice Staff for the care given to Nadine through the years.