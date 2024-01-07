Winter storm warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday; 6 to 11 inches could fall

By Bob Fenske

editor@nhtrib.com

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wisconsin, warned Monday that travel may be dangerous Monday night into Tuesday as the winter’s first major snowstorm impacts Chickasaw County.

Forecasters have issued a winter storm warning that runs from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, when the area could receive from 6 to 11 inches of snow that will be blown around with winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour.

The weather service said conditions will “worsen” late Monday into Tuesday afternoon with hourly snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour “likely across parts of Northeast Iowa.”

New Hampton Public Works Director Casey Mai reminded residents that after snowfalls, they should move their cars off city streets so that Street Department personnel can fully plow the streets.

According to city code parking is prohibited when there is “an accumulated snowfall of any measurable amounts on the streets, parking is prohibited “except for Main Street between Linn Avenue and Water Avenue, between the hours of 6 p.m. on the day of said snow fall until 7 a.m. the following day or until the streets have been completely proud from curb to curb.”

Man said he understands the inconvenience but he also added that “if we want the streets completely plowed, the faster cars are moved, the faster we can complete the job.”