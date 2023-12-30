Phyllis Leibold, 90

Phyllis Leibold, age 90 of New Hampton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec, 27, 2023, of natural causes, surrounded by family at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehab Center in New Hampton.

Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Phyllis and her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Phyllis at Holy Family Parish Catholic Church, New Hampton, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, with Father Jim Goerend officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service at Holy Family Parish Catholic Church, New Hampton.

Phyllis was born on Nov. 26, 1933, daughter of Leo W. Boehmer and Catherine Boehmer (Cerwinske) of Alta Vista.

She attended and graduated from Alta Vista High School. After graduation, Phyllis worked in the Charles City bakery.

On Aug. 28, 1952, she married Joseph M. Leibold in Charles City at the Immaculate Conception Church. They had first met at a dance in Alta Vista. The couple made their home in New Hampton on a farm. Phyllis actively participated in the farming operating farm equipment including the combine for over 40 years.

She volunteered as a teacher’s aide at St. Mary’s grade school while her children were students there. She also was the organist at the St. Mary’s Catholic church for many years.

Phyllis was also generous with her time in assisting others in looking after several “older” women who needed help staying in their own homes. She helped bring in groceries and assist with other things. She enjoyed playing bridge. She organized a “Red Hat” group. She also enjoyed raising flowers (especially roses), making flower arrangements, and exhibited at various events. She spent many hours tending to her flower gardens, water fountains, and landscaping often sharing her flowers with others.

Christmas was always an exceptional time with lots of effort going into baking and decorating. For several years they won the New Hampton Christmas lighting contest. For years, Santa Clause would arrive Christmas Eve and bring gifts to the families for the holidays. It was also a special time for entertaining friends as well.

Phyllis loved horses, even from an early age, when she would ride her pony to school. She enjoyed raising horses and always had horses around for the kids and grandkids.

In 1998, they started spending time in Florida at their winter home. The home was filled with the “angels” that she collected and displayed in every room in the home. They traveled to Florida every winter since, enjoying making new friends and the warmer weather. Phyllis and Joe enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and the Canadian Rockies with friends and family.

Phyllis is survived by: her husband of 71 years, Joseph; her four sons, Kenneth Leibold (Judy) of Litchfield, New Hampshire, Kelvin Leibold (Kristie) of Iowa Falls, Gerald Leibold (Denise) of Waverly and Nicholas Leibold (Kendra) of New Hampton; grandchildren, Kate Stumpo (Jeff); Michael Leibold (Bri), Amanda Nesvik (Steven), Lisa Leibold; Jamison Leibold (Alicia); and Jacob Goff (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Ellery Stumpo, Laikyn Leibold, Kelson Leibold, Jaylee Nesvik, Brinlee Nesvik, Taylynn Thompson, Maelahni Griffin, Jordy Leibold, Piper Leibold, Liam Goff and Jasper Goff; siblings, Jerome (Fran) Boehmer of Alta Vista, Margaret (Bob) Calvert of Charles City, and Mary Kathryn Shinstine of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Catherine Boehmer; brother, John Louis Boehmer; sister Alice Mae Zubrod (Veryl); and sister-in-law Cecelia Wandershied (Wilfred).

The family appreciates the support and care provided by Dorann Burgart the past two years. Memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice in Charles City or to the Holy Family Catholic Church, New Hampton.