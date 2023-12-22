Jean Joseph Ott, age 84 of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Jean was born March 17, 1939 to John and Margaret (Kuennen) Ott in St Lucas.

He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Busta on Oct. 19, 1963, in Little Turkey.

Left to cherish his memories are his three children, Jeff Ott, Des Moines, Missy Miller, Waterloo, and Tracey (Paula) Ott, Bandera,Texas; grandchildren, Caroline Ott, Brinley Miller, Max Miller, Brennan (Emily) Ott, Miranda Ott and Wade Schmitt; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Del) Schmitt and Mary (Greg) Whitmore; and two brothers, Ken (Carol) Ott and Jim Ott.

Jean was preceded in death by his wife; parents; in-laws, Ben and Lorraine Busta; son-in-law, Kameron Miller; and brothers, Donald Ott, Floyd Ott and Steve Ott.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.