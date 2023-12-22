Rose Viola Beier, 103

Rose Viola Beier, age 103 of Waterloo, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Born in her parent’s rural Nashua home, the daughter of Allard and Mabel (Carpenter) Eckhoff, Rose grew up on her family’s farm and attended country school.

When Rose was 15, her older brother, Raymond, died of Leukemia and six months later, she lost her father from the effects of too many transfusions to Raymond. At the age of 16, Rose and her older sister, Ruth, both became employed to help provide for their mother and three younger siblings.

Rose was raised to learn to do everything to help her family survive the Depression and their plight and found great strength through her faith.

Rose married LaVerne Beier in December 1945, and they made their home in Cedar Falls while LaVerne worked for John Deere.

LaVerne later built their home where they raised two sons, Galen and Duane.

Rose was a strong and resilient mother who loved baking and was known for her home cooked meals. Taking a seat at her table was a treat for all who entered her home as she put her heart and soul into each meal and her table settings would take your breath away.

A repeat Blue Ribbon winner at Cattle Congress for her baking gave her a reason to be proud. Rose shared this gift of baking with all her grandchildren every year at Christmas and often sang, “The Old Rugged Cross.”

Rose grieved the loss of her son, Duane, to a car accident in 1974, and again when she lost her husband, LaVerne, om 1984. Taking her last breath in the home her husband built was her dream.

Rose was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church, even helping to shingle the roof of their new church when she was in her 70s. Donating time, talent and baked goods to the church was what many in her community will remember her for.

Rose is survived by her son Galen, his wife Vicki, who live in Rogersville, Tennessee, and their two daughters with their spouses and children, Stacey Kelley and Jennifer Elliott. Rose is also survived by her grandchildren, David Beier and Heather Galle and their families.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Allard and Mable Eckhoff; a sister, Nellie in infancy, her brothers, Raymond, Amos and James Eckhoff; and sisters, Ruth (Steere) and Thelma (Deike); her husband, LaVerne; her son, Duane; daughter-in-law, Pat; and great-grandson, Derek Galle.