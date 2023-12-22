Ronald Dean Rivers, 79

Ronald Dean Rivers, age 79 of Waverly, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Home in Waverly, surrounded by his loving family after his long journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

A funeral Mass for Ronald Rivers will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with the Rev. Tom Heathershaw officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Friday.

Ronald Dean Rivers, the son of Dean Rivers and Rita (Hagarty) Rivers was born on Nov. 8, 1944, in Osage. They made their home in rural Floyd. Ron graduated from the Immaculate Conception School in Charles City in 1963.

On July 10, 1965, Ron was united in marriage to Diana K Lang. To this union they were blessed with three children — Angela, Scott, and Lisa.

They raised their family in Fredericksburg, Iowa where Ron worked at Meinerz Creamery for 35-plus years. Ron was also an active member of the St. Frederick’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus where he was a Fourth Degree Knight. Ron and Diana later divorced.

Ron then met the love of his life, Leanne. They created a life together on their acreage in rural Nashua. Together they enjoyed kayaking, camping, and going on day trips. His two dogs Remington and Benjamin were always by his side while he was outside where he loved to be.

After graduating high school Ron went to Arhart Printing School where he learned Linotype and became a press operator. Ron also worked at Oliver in Charles City.

After leaving Oliver, Ron went through the Police Academy and was a police officer for Charles City until moving to Fredericksburg, where he was a reserve officer for Chickasaw County.

After retiring from Conagra (Meinerz Creamery), he went on to work as an emergency room tech at the Waverly Hospital, and then an ICU tech at Allen Hospital until his retirement.

Ron was part of the Chickasaw Ambulance Service for 35 years where he was an EMT-I. He was also involved with the Red Cross, Disaster Services and was a First Aid instructor. Ron also served on the Fredericksburg City Council and Lions Club.

Ron served as a Boy Scout leader for 12-plus years. During this time, he helped guide his son, Scott, to earn his Eagle Scout. Ron also earned the Silver Beaver Award for his dedication and years of service.

Ron loved his family and was always there to lend a helping hand. He especially enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with his grandchildren and great grandchildren especially taking them fishing, canoeing, and camping.

Living members to cherish his memory include Leanne Schipper; his children, Angela (Marty) Peters of Clarksville, Scott Rivers of Greene, and Lisa (Mike) Kreger of Floyd; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dustin) Blue, Jordan (Jessica) Sickels, Tyler Rivers, Dylan (Erin) Rivers, Mikaela (Jared) George, Christian Kreger, and Olivia Kreger; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger Hagarty, Edna Rivers, Ken Rivers, and Teresa Rivers; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Rivers; and nephew, Brett Rivers.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.