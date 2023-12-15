Ronald Lee Kuennen, 63

Ronald Lee Kuennen, age 63 of Hawkeye, passed away peacefully at Gunderson Palmer in West Union on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Ron was born on June 5, 1960 to Neil and Irma (Tupy) Kuennen of Waucoma.

Ron attended St. Mary’s Catholic school for first and second grade and graduated from Turkey Valley Community School with the Class of ’79. Ron enjoyed playing football, baseball and track and was a four-year letterman. He especially excelled at wrestling, Ron always remembered the positive impact Coach Arjes made on him in high school.

After high school Ron worked construction in Houston, Texas for a short time.

He then went into long haul trucking, working for Becker Hi-Way Freight and then Asche Trucking. Ron enjoyed his work driving semi. As a transcontinental driver he was recognized in the Million Mile Club with no accidents. After trucking he worked as a welder for Featherlight and later with Alum-Line Inc.

On June 6, 1992 Ron married Dawn Gilson. Ron adopted her daughter Nicci as his own and together he and Dawn had two more children, Jeremya (1990) and Brittany (1993).

Ron was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs, enjoyed cooking and working in the garden. He also enjoyed his muscle cars especially his ‘Cuda and Chevelle in high school.

Ron is survived by his children, Nicholena Gilson, Jeremya Kuennen and Brittany Kuennen; his grandchildren, Myalee, Carter, Aubree and Kyryn Kuennen, all of Wisconsin; his sister, Linda Burgart of Garner; two brothers, Dennis (Tammy) of Denver and Tim Kuennen of Waucoma; nephews, Eric Burgart and son Damon of Ionia and Chad (Sarah) Burgart and their children Mya, Macy and Myles of Cedar Falls; and nieces, Kathryn (Adam) Erwood and their children Juliette and Clark of Georgia and Kelly Kuennen of Denver.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father, Irma and Neil Kuennen; grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Kuennen and Ed and Clara Tupy; several aunts and uncles; and close family friends, Starr and Jerry Holder; and special friend Marsha Hyman.

A celebration of life will be held at Waucoma Event Center Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 1 p.m.