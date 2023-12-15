Rosemary Carpenter, 68

Rosemary Carpenter, age 68 of North Washington, died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, North Washington.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church in North Washington on Tuesday.

Online condolences for the Carpenter family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Rosemary Carpenter passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2023, in Waterloo, surrounded by her family.

Born on Aug. 25, 1955, in New Hampton, Rosemary was the cherished daughter of Claude and Regina (Martin) Babcock II. Growing up amongst her siblings Steve, Mike, Phil, Claude and sister Kate (Babcock) Schmidtke, she developed a warmth and sense of humor that would define her throughout her life.

Rosemary’s formative years were spent in the embrace of her tight-knit community, where she attended a local Catholic school until the eighth grade, followed by New Hampton High School, graduating in 1973.

It was during these years that she encountered her soulmate, Dennis Carpenter, at a social event. Their connection was undeniable, and they wed on July 20, 1973, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

During Dennis’ time in the service the adventurous young couple embarked on a journey that took them from the cobblestone streets of Germany to the majestic Rockies of Fort Carson, Colorado.

Upon returning to North Washington in the early 1980s, they welcomed their two daughters — Heather and Alicia. Rosemary embraced motherhood with open arms, dedicating herself to her children until they reached school age.

She then reentered the workforce, applying the same passion and dedication she had shown at home to her professional endeavors.

Weekends for the Carpenter family were idyllic, featuring camping trips and days spent lakeside or cheering on local sports teams. Rosemary was the heart of these activities, always ensuring that each moment was filled with joy and laughter.

Rosemary’s life was further enriched by the arrival of her four grandchildren, who became the shining lights of her world. Her playful spirit shone brightest around them, whether she was sneaking them ding dongs for breakfast or sharing snuggles whenever possible. Her love for her grandchildren was boundless, and their memories of her will be cherished forever.

While Rosemary was a devoted family woman, she also found time to indulge in her personal passions. She loved a good campfire, finding solace in the outdoors among flowers and the songs of birds.

Her competitive spirit came alive in games of golf and Sudoku, and she was equally content casting a line into a quiet lake.

Rosemary’s quick wit, her knowing side-eye, and her sharp comebacks became legendary among those who knew her, always delivered with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her lips.

Rosemary is lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Dennis Carpenter of North Washington; her daughters, Heather (Darren) Pecinovsky of Protivin, and Alicia (Brock) Biggerstaff of Bettendorf; her beloved grandchildren, Brenna and Emmitt Pecinovsky and Brayden, and Connor Biggerstaff; her brothers, Steve (Shirley) Babcock of New Hampton, and Mike (Kathy) Babcock of New Hampton; her sister, Kate Schmidtke of Independence, Missouri; and sister-in-law, Nancy Babcock of Lawler.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Phil and Claude Babcock III; and her step-father, Duane Leichtman.

Her legacy is one of unconditional love, kindness, and a sense of humor that lifted the spirits of all who were fortunate enough to be in her presence.

Rosemary Carpenter’s life was a testament to the power of joy and the enduring strength of family bonds. She will be deeply missed and forever treasured in the hearts of those who loved her.