Blake Alan Bast, age 31 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be held in Blake’s honor at a later date.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with Blake's arrangements.

Blake’s journey began on June 25, 1992, in New Hampton, where he was joyfully welcomed into the world by his parents, Gary and Shelly (Lampson) Bast.

Blake’s early education was at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, and he continued his academic pursuits at New Hampton High School, graduating with the Class of 2011.

After completing high school, Blake remained in the New Hampton area, exploring various opportunities and discovering his passion for serving others.

Throughout his journey, Blake held diverse jobs, including roles at McDonald’s, Featherlite and Fareway. However, it was in the kitchen at The Pub where he found his calling. A true jack of all trades, Blake embraced every task with dedication and enthusiasm. His commitment to customer service and his ability to adapt to any challenge made him an invaluable member of The Pub family.

Beyond his work, Blake’s generosity and selflessness were truly remarkable. Always ready to lend a helping hand, he prioritized the needs of others over his own. Blake’s kindness knew no bounds, and he would give his last dollar to someone in need.

In his cherished moments of leisure, Blake found solace in the tranquility of fishing. Whether casting his line into the waters of Nashua Lake or enjoying the warmth of a bonfire during camping trips with friends, he reveled in the simple pleasures of life. Blake’s zest for life was infectious, and he made the most of every moment, leaving a permanent mark on those fortunate enough to share in his joy.

Although Blake’s time on earth was tragically short, his life was lived to the fullest. He will be remembered for his empathetic nature, caring spirit, and unwavering politeness. His love for family was evident, and he expressed deep gratitude for the love and support they provided throughout the years.

Blake is survived by his mother, Shelly Bast of New Hampton; one brother, Adam Bast of Alta Vista; maternal grandmother, Lillian “Susie” Lampson of Ionia; paternal grandmother, Laura Henkle of New Hampton; and many close friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Bast on Aug. 31, 2023; paternal grandfather Lawrence Bast; and maternal grandfather Wendell Lampson.