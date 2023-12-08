Robin Lynn Weiss, 59

Robin Lynn Weiss, age 59 of Nashua, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Clover Ridge Event Center (2526 Hwy 218, Charles City, IA 50616) with the Rev. Darin Cerwinske presiding.

Interment will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua. Steve Sudol, Tim Fisher, Sam Hilt, Mark Brunner, Harold Lantow, Jamie Downing, Phil Zwanziger and Jim Klunder will be serving as pallbearers. Nashua Firefighters and Barn Builders are serving as honorary pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Clover Ridge Event Center. Robin wanted his celebration of his life to be casual. He did not want anyone dressing up fancy for him.

Please dress accordingly for the funeral service as it will be held outdoors at Clover Ridge Event Center.

Robin Lynn Weiss was born Oct. 25, 1964, in Charles City, to Roland and Darlene (Flatness) Weiss.

Robin spent his entire life in Nashua, leaving only for college and to take a job for a few years in Cedar Rapids.

Robin attended Nashua Elementary and Nashua High School, graduating with the Class of 1983.

While in school, nothing was more important to Robin than sports, especially football. Robin was involved in baseball, football and wrestling. His senior year in high school, Robin and his buddies were Corn Bowl Conference champions in football, a memory Robin talked about often.

Robin was also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Getting to see them play and getting to take a tour of their new stadium were highlights for Robin.

Robin went on to play football for Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville and graduated from Iowa Lakes with a degree in sales and marketing.

Robin started dating Shelly Kalvig in high school in 1982. They were married on Sept. 23, 1989, at the Republic Community Church in rural Ionia. Together they raised three children — Dustin, Megan and Dallas.

Robin had a special bond with his children. They were a close family. You would often see the five of them boating together on the weekends. Robin loved boating and loved the water. He always wanted to be outside.

Robin’s employment over the years included Teleconnect in Cedar Rapids, he managed an Aldi Grocery store in Waterloo, he worked for Five Star Cooperative as a petroleum manager, and in 2000, Robin and Shelly bought the Ionia Meat Locker. They owned the locker for 15 years and Robin was proud to produce great products. The cleanliness of the locker was top priority for Robin too. He used to say you could eat off the floor in his slaughter room.

He was also a member of the Nashua and Clarksville Fire Department for 16 years.

Robin worked hard his entire life. He could never sit still for long. He was always on the go. Robin was a very organized person. Everything in his house and garage had a place. Everything around Robin was always neat and tidy.

In June 2020 Robin was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiform -— terminal brain cancer. Not once did Robin complain. He never asked “why.” He lived life to the absolute fullest. For 3 1/2 years, Robin lived with brain cancer and he always had a smile on his face. Robin had some of the best one liners. He made his family laugh every day.

Life with Robin was always fun. Robin loved Jagermeister and black licorice. If his kids were home on the weekend you would often hear Robin say, “line ’em up.” That was his way of getting someone to make everyone a Jager bomb.

Robin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 8.

Robin is survived by his wife, Shelly of Nashua; a son, Dustin of Clinton, daughters, Megan of Des Moines and Dallas of Denver; his mother, Darlene of Nashua, sisters, Deb (Dale) Schwickerath of Alta Vista, Sandy (Clark) Sisson of Omaha, Nebraska, and Jamee (Phil) Franzen of Nashua; brother Carl Weiss, of Clinton; plus many nieces and nephews.

Robin was preceded in death by his dad, Roland; his niece, Chrystie; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his in-laws, Les and Rena Kalvig.