Duane C. Quirk, 81

Duane C. Quirk, age 81 of New Hampton, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment with military honors was in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends greeted the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, where there was a 2:30 p.m. Rosary and 6 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continued an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Monday.

Duane Coleman Quirk was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Mason City, the only son of Harold and Merion (Conley) Quirk.

Duane’s early years were rooted in the close-knit community of New Hampton, where he received his education from St. Joseph’s School and New Hampton High School. His academic journey continued at Iowa State University, where he furthered his education and prepared for a life of service and business.

Duane’s commitment to his country was evident through his service in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1969, a period during which he also met the love of his life, Margaret Ann “Marge” Humpal, in an encounter at a local gas station.

Their romance blossomed, and the couple wed on Aug. 27, 1966, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner. Together, they welcomed their four children — Brad, Brian, Lori and Lisa — into the world, completing their loving family.

A true entrepreneur and pillar of the community, Duane purchased New Hampton Electric in 1970, taking over from Lowell Selinger to continue providing exceptional electrical contracting services. His business not only flourished but also became a staple in Northeast Iowa, where Duane’s experience and work ethic grew the business.

Duane’s Irish heritage was a source of immense pride and joy, and he carried this passion into his involvement with various city events. His volunteer spirit was contagious, often rallying his family to join him in contributing to the community.

Whether through his 20-plus years of dedicated service with the New Hampton Fire Department or his nearly five-decade membership with the New Hampton Lions Club, Duane’s generosity knew no bounds. He served on the Building and Grounds Committe at Holy Family Parish for many years.

Those who knew Duane would describe him as not just generous but also incredibly handy and hard working. His ability to fix and create was matched only by his fervent love for his hometown of New Hampton, which he tirelessly promoted and supported. He was the kind of man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and his warm presence will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren.

Though he may have departed from this world, his memory and the impact he made on the lives of so many will endure forever.

Survivors include his children, Brad Quirk, Brian (Anita) Quirk, Lori Quirk and Lisa (Andy) Schwickerath, all of New Hampton; 10 grandchildren, Jesse, Christian, Dwight, Trinity and Wyatt Schwickerath, Clair, Celena Quirk, Brittany, Brock, and Marissa Quirk; and three sisters, Merion (George) Bormann of Queen Creek, Arizona, Mary Pat (Ralph) Burgart of North Washington, and Shirley McConnell of Eyota, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge on Nov. 2, 2019; and brother-in-law, Vince McConnell.