Richard 'Rick' Pickar, 65

Richard "Rick" Pickar, age 65 of Lawler, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Richard “Rick” Joseph Pickar, a cherished husband, beloved father and treasured member of the Lawler community, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2023, in the same town where his life’s journey began. Born on May 27, 1958, to James and Rosalie (Kriener) Pickar, Rick’s warmth and vivacity were evident from his early years in New Hampton.

Rick’s commitment to education and hard work was reflected in his formative years at New Hampton Schools, from which he graduated in 1976.

Even as a young man, his dedication was clear as he began his career at B & J Construction, starting humbly by cleaning floors and running errands.

However, it was not just his professional life that flourished in his hometown; it was also where he met the love of his life, Lois King, while she was a waitress at a local truck stop, which led them to the altar on Sept. 29, 1979, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Lawler. Together, they welcomed two children — Dawn and Chad — who were the pride and joy of Rick’s life and who always knew they had the best dad anyone could wish for.

Professionally, Rick’s journey continued at Mitko, where he became a cornerstone of the company for 47 years. His innate ability to fix nearly anything, combined with a willingness to tackle problems he had never encountered before, made him the go-to person for any and all questions. His practical knowledge gained through tireless experience and the occasional bout of trial and error became legendary. Rick’s colleagues knew him as a man who was not only capable but also deeply committed to his work and to the company that he considered a second home.

Beyond his work and family, Rick had passions that filled his life with joy and adventure. He was an avid outdoorsman, relishing in the tranquility of fishing and the thrill of deer hunting, always processing his game and livestock with skill and care at home. He spent countless weekends relaxing at his camper at Roberts Lake Resort in Faribault, Minnesota, plus an annual Canada fishing trip, where he could unwind and share his love for the great outdoors with friends and family. It didn’t matter where or when it was always the time to fish. Rick also attended the Turkey and Pheasants Forever banquets, usually coming home with a new print or gun.

Those who knew Rick would invariably describe him as kind, funny and friendly. His sense of humor was a beacon of light, and his kindness touched the hearts of many. His friendly demeanor made him a beloved figure not only within his family but throughout the entire community. Rick’s legacy is one of laughter, generosity and an unwavering spirit of camaraderie.

Rick’s life was a testament to the values he held dear — hard work, devotion to family, and the joy of simple pleasures. His presence was a gift to all who knew him, and his memory will continue to inspire and comfort his family, friends and all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

Rick is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Lois of Lawler; his loving children, Dawn (CJ) Philo of New Hampton, and Chad (Carissa) of Lawler; his mother, Rosalie Pickar of New Hampton; grandchildren, Taylor (Charles) Durnan of New Hampton, Alex Philo of New Prague, Minnesota, Kiara Philo of Walker, Minnesota, Cale Pickar of Lawler, and Chloe Pickar of Lawler; sisters, Cindy (Tom) Zeien of New Hampton, Janet (Tony) Schwickerath of New Hampton; brother-in-law, Dale (Cathy) King of Lawler; sister-in-law, Judy Lensing of Calmar; many nieces and nephews, close friend, Ron (Goudy) Leibold; and a community that will miss his kind soul and infectious smile.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Pickar; father and mother-in-law, Hugh and Marvelene King; and brothers-in-law, Tony Lensing and Alan King.